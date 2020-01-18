Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Macy's

Macy's

Up to 80% Off Macy's Clearance + Extra $20 Off $48
Jan 17, 2020
Expires : 01/18/20
About this Deal

For 2-days only, Macy's is offering up to 80% off clearance, plus an extra $20 off $48 when you use code HOUR48 at checkout. Shipping is free on $25+ or opt for free in-store pickup where available.

Shopping in-store? Present this printable coupon on 1/17 and 1/18 between opening until 2pm to get $20 off $48.

Also, check out these deals in the 48-Hour Sale (cannot be combined with the code).

Notable Clearance Categories:

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
swarnasalu
swarnasalu (L2)
Jan 18, 2020
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jan 16, 2020
Starts tomorrow
