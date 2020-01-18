This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Macy's
Sale
Jan 17, 2020
Expires : 01/18/20
For 2-days only, Macy's is offering up to 80% off clearance, plus an extra $20 off $48 when you use code HOUR48 at checkout. Shipping is free on $25+ or opt for free in-store pickup where available.
Shopping in-store? Present this printable coupon on 1/17 and 1/18 between opening until 2pm to get $20 off $48.
Also, check out these deals in the 48-Hour Sale (cannot be combined with the code).
Notable Clearance Categories:
