Up to 80% Off Presidents' Day Sale + Extra $10 Off $25

Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/23/20
Macy's Coupons See Deal

About this Deal

Macy’s is offering an up to 80% off Presidents' Day Sale, plus get an extra $10 off $25+ orders with code PRES25 or an extra 20% off with code PRES used at checkout. Shipping is free on orders over $75.

Note: exclusions apply.

Code PRES (20% Off) Details:
  • 20% off select sale & clearance clothing, accessories, jewelry, watches, kids & baby and home items
  • 15% off sale & clearance shoes, suits, coats, dresses, lingerie, swim for her & luggage
  • 10% off sale & clearance small appliances & rugs

Save more, join Star Rewards members [free to join] and earn $10 Star Money for every $50 spent on your Macy's Card or every $100 spent as a Bronze member.

Related to this item:

Jewelry macy's jeans Top Glassware fan gear Bottoms yoga & training
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (2)

kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
5h ago
Sale is live
Reply
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
1 day ago
Updated with $10 Off $25
Reply

Related Deals

Ann Taylor - 40% Off New Arrival & Sale Styles
Ann Taylor - 40% Off New Arrival & Sale Styles
40%off
Ann Taylor
00
Buy One Get One Free Women's Swimsuits & Swimwear
Buy One Get One Free Women's Swimsuits & Swimwear
B1G1
American Eagle
Up to 5.50% Cashback
30
Keke Mid Pump. Micheal Kors
Keke Mid Pump. Micheal Kors
$46.99 $150.00
6PM
20
45 Mm Ankle Strap Pump with Prairie Print. Coach
45 Mm Ankle Strap Pump with Prairie Print. Coach
$49.99 $225.00
6PM
20
Price Drop now-Macy's Baroque Cultured Freshwater Pearl 18" Necklace in Sterling Silver
Price Drop now-Macy's Baroque Cultured Freshwater Pearl 18" Necklace in Sterling Silver
$30.99 $200.00
Macy's
Up to 2.00% Cashback
03
THE LIMITED Color Block Satchel
THE LIMITED Color Block Satchel
$26.39 $88.00
Belk
Up to 2.50% Cashback
10
Tweed Double-Breasted Dress
Tweed Double-Breasted Dress
$24.49 $34.99
Forever 21
21
Ribbed Maxi Dress
Ribbed Maxi Dress
$13.49 $14.99
Forever 21
10
Lemon Drop By Privileged Studded Stiletto Heels
Lemon Drop By Privileged Studded Stiletto Heels
$‌27.00 $‌53.00
Forever 21
21
Fuzzy Leopard Print Beanie
Fuzzy Leopard Print Beanie
$‌8.99 $‌17.00
Forever 21
10
Strappy Block Heels
Strappy Block Heels
$27.00 $‌33.00
Forever 21
10
Ribbed Turtleneck Bodysuit
Ribbed Turtleneck Bodysuit
$8.99 $‌11.00
Forever 21
10
Vanity Fair Illumination String Bikini (Multiple Colors)
Vanity Fair Illumination String Bikini (Multiple Colors)
$5.75 $11.50
Macy's
Up to 2.00% Cashback
31
Columbia Switchback Sherpa Lined Jacket (3 Colors) + F/S
Columbia Switchback Sherpa Lined Jacket (3 Colors) + F/S
$27.98 $69.99
Columbia
Up to 3.50% Cashback
30
TRUE CRAFT Irls 7-16 CGinched Front Tee
TRUE CRAFT Irls 7-16 CGinched Front Tee
80% off AR $34.00
Belk
Up to 2.50% Cashback
20
Michael Kors Aria Pebble Leather Shoulder Bag & Reviews - Handbags & Accessories
Michael Kors Aria Pebble Leather Shoulder Bag & Reviews - Handbags & Accessories
$99.00 $198.00
Macy's
Up to 2.00% Cashback
21
Price Drop Nautica Hooded Packable Puffer Coat (4 Colors) + F/S
Price Drop Nautica Hooded Packable Puffer Coat (4 Colors) + F/S
$74.99 $150.00
Macy's
Up to 2.00% Cashback
11
$5.50 Victoria's Secret Rollerballs & Mini Mists
$5.50 Victoria's Secret Rollerballs & Mini Mists
$5.50 $18.00
Victorias Secret
33
5/$35 Panties - Victoria's Secret
5/$35 Panties - Victoria's Secret
5/$35 $69.50ea
Victorias Secret
31
Charlotte Dome Satchel (3 Colors)
Charlotte Dome Satchel (3 Colors)
$35.99 $99.50
Belk
Up to 2.50% Cashback
00
Playtex Love My Curves Amazing Shape Unlined Underwire Balconette Bra
Playtex Love My Curves Amazing Shape Unlined Underwire Balconette Bra
$12.99 $42.00
Macy's
Up to 2.00% Cashback
11
Up To 80% Off Macy's Designer Handbags + Extra 20% Off
Up To 80% Off Macy's Designer Handbags + Extra 20% Off
Sale
Macy's
Up to 2.00% Cashback
51
Rainbow Tutu Skirt for Little Girls Dress Up with Colorful Hair Bows
Rainbow Tutu Skirt for Little Girls Dress Up with Colorful Hair Bows
$11.99 $13.99
Amazon
04
Special_offers Up To 80% Off
Special_offers Up To 80% Off
80% Off
Walmart
Up to 2.50% Cashback
02
Up to 70% Off JCP Presidents' Day Sale + Extra 30% Off
Up to 70% Off JCP Presidents' Day Sale + Extra 30% Off
Sale
JCPenney
Up to 3.00% Cashback
110