This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Up to 80% Sale + Extra 30% Off Summer Favorites + F/S
Sale
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/24/20
About this Deal
|Clarks is offering an up to 80% off sale, plus an extra 30% off Summer Favorites with code THIRTY at checkout. Moreover, shipping is free!
Shop by Category:
Related to this item:shoes sneakers Men's Shoes women's shoes sandals boots Kids Shoes Clarks
What's the matter?