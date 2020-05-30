This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Up to 80% Off Super Saturday Sale + Extra 20%
Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/30/20
About this Deal
|Today only, Kohl's is offering an up to 80% off super Saturday sale plus an extra 20% off when you use code SUNSHINE at checkout. Shipping is free on orders of $75 or more.
Plus, score $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent (redeemable from 6/1-7).
Other Notable Offers:
Related to this item:home decor men's clothing patio women's clothing Sale Summer kohls swimwear
What's the matter?