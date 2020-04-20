Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Vera Bradley Coupons

Vera Bradley

Factory Style Hanging Organizer (2 Colors) + F/S
FREE SHIPPING
$9.80 $65.00
Apr 20, 2020
Expires : 04/22/20
21  Likes 1  Comments
About this Deal

Vera Bradley has the Factory Style Hanging Organizer (2 Colors) for only $9.80 (extra 30% off taken in cart) with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • Quilted cotton is colorful, lightweight and packable
  • Interior features three zip pockets and one zip compartment
  • Hanger hook included
  • Tie closure

Thanks! Worked!
pgarcia2484
pgarcia2484 (L3)
Apr 20, 2020
I just might have to get this. I like the design.
