Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

Vera Bradley

Factory Style Smartphone Wristlet (Mult. Styles) + F/S
+ FREE SHIPPING
$9.80 $44.00
Jun 17, 2020
21  Likes 0  Comments
14
See Deal
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎

About this Deal

Vera Bradley is offering this Factory Style Smartphone Wristlet for only $9.80 (extra 30% auto applied in cart) with free shipping!

Note: you must enter an email address to access this offer.

Details:
  • Our quilted cotton is colorful and lightweight
  • Interior: 4 separate compartments (one designed especially for a smartphone), 3 card slips, & zippered coin pocket
  • Turnlock and zip closures
  • Dimensions: 6 ¼" w x 4 ¼" h x 1 ¼" d with 6" wrist strap

🏷 Deal tags

Free Shipping fashion Wallets women's fashion Vera Bradley Women's Handbags & Bags Handbags & Purses Wallets & Wristlets
Flag this deal
Edit this deal
What's the matter?

💬 Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
Vera Bradley See All arrow
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley
Miller Travel Bag
$30.80 $110.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley
Carson North South Tote (3 Colors)
$28.00 $100.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley
Large Duffel Bag (2 Colors)
$35.00 $100.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley
Throw Blankets (Mult. Styles)
$15.40 $59.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley
In-Store Only! 70% Off Clearance + Extra 20% - Vera Bradley
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley
Up to 60% Off Outlet Sale + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Factory Style Beach Wristlet (12 Patterns)
$8.40 $39.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley
Up to 60% Clearance + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley
Factory Style Square Market Tote Bag
$3.15 $9.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Factory Style Water Bottle 25oz
$6.65 $19.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
arrow
arrow
👀 Related Deals
From Related DealTags
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley
Up to 60% Off Outlet Sale + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley
In-Store Only! 70% Off Clearance + Extra 20% - Vera Bradley
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley
Carson North South Tote (3 Colors)
$28.00 $100.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley
Factory Style Beach Bundle + F/S
$62.00 $155.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
FREE SHIPPING
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley Factory Style Beach Wristlet (12 Patterns)
$8.40 $39.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley
Miller Travel Bag
$30.80 $110.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley
Up to 60% Clearance + Extra 30% Off
SALE
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley
Throw Blankets (Mult. Styles)
$15.40 $59.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Vera Bradley
Vera Bradley
Large Duffel Bag (2 Colors)
$35.00 $100.00
Cashback Up to 2.5% 💎
Quikly
Quikly
Win Up To $500 Vera Bradley Gift Card!
NEWS
arrow
arrow