Vera Bradley is offering this Factory Style Smartphone Wristlet for only $9.80 (extra 30% auto applied in cart) with free shipping!



Details:

Our quilted cotton is colorful and lightweight



Interior: 4 separate compartments (one designed especially for a smartphone), 3 card slips, & zippered coin pocket



Turnlock and zip closures



Dimensions: 6 ¼" w x 4 ¼" h x 1 ¼" d with 6" wrist strap