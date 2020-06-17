Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Vera Bradley Coupons »

Up to 70% Off Outlet Items + Extra 30% Off + Ships Free

Sale
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 06/17/20
Vera Bradley Coupons See Deal
Up to 2.5% Cashback

About this Deal

Last Chance! Vera Bradley is having an up to 70% off outlet items, plus an extra 30% off (discount applies in cart) with free shipping! Just enter you email address to access the sale.

Shop by Category:

Related to this item:

Women Free Shipping Sale Tote Bag Vera Bradley Crossbody Bags Women's Handbags & Bags Bags & Backpacks
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments (3)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
May 31, 2020
Updated
Reply
kushashi
kushashi (L2)
Mar 22, 2020
deal is back !!
Reply
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Feb 23, 2020
Expires in 3 Days 2/25
Reply