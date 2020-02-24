Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus
This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Vera Bradley Coupons »

Vera Bradley Hadley Tote Bag (3 Options) + Free Ship

$27.65 $98.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/26/20
Vera Bradley Coupons See Deal
Up to 2.5% Cashback

About this Deal

Vera Bradley has the Hadley Tote Bag (3 Options) for only $27.65 (extra 30% off automatically applied in cart) with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • Signature cotton is colorful, lightweight and packable
  • Exterior features one zip pocket and two side slip pockets
  • Interior features one zip and two slip pockets
  • Zip closure
  • Received 4+ stars from over 170 reviews!

Related to this item:

Women Free Shipping Accessories Handbags Totes Vera Bradley Crossbody Bags satchel bags
Flag this deal
Edit deal
What's the matter?

Comments