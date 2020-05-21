Because of the coronavirus crisis, Victoria's Secret was forced to close doors nationwide. This apparent shut down has caused three straight quarter losses and four consecutive drops in sales. What does that mean?



Essentially, in response to this decline, the lingerie retailer is expected to close 250 stores nationwide this year. These stores include both Victoria's Secret and PINK shops.



This new info comes hot off the heels of JCPenney filing for bankruptcy protection last week. The COVID-19 pandemic has been claiming business left and right due to the ongoing shutdown. Pier 1 Imports is also expected to close all stores nationwide once the shutdown ends.



