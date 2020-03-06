This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
B2G1 Free VS Lip Collection (Mult. Options)
B2G1
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 06/03/20
About this Deal
|Victoria's Secret is offering buy two, get one free Lip Collection products. Plus, get free shipping on orders $100+ or Angel Card holders can use code ACSHIP50 at checkout for free shipping on orders $50+.
Notable B2G1 Free Lip Collection Categories
Related to this item:beauty Cosmetics Lip Balm Victoria's Secret lip gloss Lip Care Flavored Lip Gloss victoria's secret beauty
What's the matter?