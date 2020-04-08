Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
40-70% Off VS Semi-Annual Sale + More

Sale
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 08/04/20
About this Deal

Shop over 3,000 styles during the 40-70% off Semi Annual Sale over at Victoria's Secret with new styles added! Shipping is free on orders $100+. Angel Card Holders can use code ACSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.

Note: Get a free $20 off $50+ VS 'Fall Reward Card' with any $20+ purchase.

Angel Card Holders Free Tote w/ Purchase Offers
Use promo code: VSCTOTE at checkout for a free tote with any $85+ VS Credit Card purchase. ($48 value.) Coupon excludes clearance purchases
Use promo code: VCPINKTOTE for a free PINK toe & pouch with any $85+ PINK Credit Card purchase. ($29.95 value.) Excludes clearance purchases.

Shop by Category:
$14.99 & Up Bras
$3.99 & Up Panties
$24.99 & Up Lingerie
$5.99 & Up Beauty
Comments (7)

EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Jul 28, 2020
Added $20 'reward card' offer w/ $20+ purchase. Added tote offers are for credit card holders only and excludes clearance purchases.
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 28, 2020
@ezzy you made an extra contribution. Sorry was this originally posted by you. I came to edit this deal because it was updated several days go and new codes came in today.
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jul 28, 2020
updated, new code for free tote is "VSCCTOTE"
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jul 02, 2020
updated with free tote offer
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jun 26, 2020
updated with 25% off 1 clearance item
kimeeb
kimeeb (L5)
Jun 13, 2020
Updated with Free Shipping & Returns On $50
rizwannazir60
rizwannazir60 (L1)
Jun 09, 2020
Very nice deals for woman
