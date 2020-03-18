Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$25 Victoria's Secret Leggings + 2 Free Reward Cards
$25.00 $69.50
Mar 15, 2020
Expires : 03/18/20
Victoria's Secret is offering Softest Legging Ever for just $25, score an extra $15 off $125 with code 15OFF125 or an extra $25 off $150 with code 25OFF150 at checkout. Also, use code SHIP50 to score free shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Plus, receive a $20 Reward Card for free with any $20 purchase (redeemable from 4/23 to 5/3)!

Shop Softest Legging Ever by Color:

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Mar 18, 2020
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Mar 15, 2020
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
Mar 15, 2020
Offer is back; now w/ 2 free VS reward cards.
