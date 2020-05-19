This deal is expired!
$30 Totes, Backpacks & Handbags
$30.00
$58.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/18/20
About this Deal
|For a limited time, Victoria's Secret has $30 Totes, Backpacks & Handbags with free shipping on $50+ when you apply code SHIP50VS at checkout!
Plus, get a free candle w/ $75+ beauty or accessories purchase with code LIGHTITUP used at checkout.
Notable $30 Bags Sale Categories:
