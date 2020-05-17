This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Victorias Secret
$30.00
$69.50
Jul 19, 2020
Expires : 08/04/20
0 Likes 1 Comments
5See Deal
About this Deal
|Victoria's Secret is offering their Incredible Essential Leggings for only $30.00 with free shipping on orders over $100. Or, Angel Card Holders can use code ACSHIP50 for free shipping on orders $50.
🏷 Deal Tagsfashion women's clothing Victoria's Secret leggings Activewear Bottoms Mother's Day yoga & training
What's the matter?