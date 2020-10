Head over to Costco and get this Weatherproof Ladies' Quilted Walker Jacket (2 Colors) for just $24.99, originally priced at $34.99. Shipping is free on this item!



Features:

Mixed Quilted Pattern



Adjustable Side Tabs



2-Zippered Pockets



Semi Fitted



Size conversion: S=4-6 | M=8-10 | L=12-14 | XL=16-18



Model is 5’9” and wearing a size small