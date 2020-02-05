Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Costco

Weatherproof Ladies' Rain Slicker (3 Colors) + F/S

$16.99 $21.99
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 03/01/20
See Deal

About this Deal

Costco has this Weatherproof Ladies' Rain Slicker (3 Colors) for only $16.99 with free shipping!

Product Details:
  • Corded Drawstring Hood
  • Front Zip Closure
  • Lightweight and Packable
  • Received 4+ stars out of 65+ reviews

Comments (1)

deals_vader
deals_vader (L2)
Feb 05, 2020
price drop! now $16.99
