Price Drop! Benton Springs Fleece Jacket (2 Colors) + F/S

$13.58 $60.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 08/01/20
Columbia is offering their Women's Benton Springs Fleece Jacket (2 Colors) for only $13.58 with free shipping.

- Also available in 7 Colors for $15.92.

Note: You Must be logged in to your Columbia Greater rewards account to access sale price (extra 20% off for members) + Free shipping [free to join]!

Details:
  • Modern classic fit
  • Zippered hand pockets
  • Received 4+ stars from over 3,300 reviews

    Comments (3)

    amee22
    amee22 (L3)
    14 days ago
    Now $19.90
    Reply
    amee22
    amee22 (L3)
    May 06, 2020
    Back again
    Reply
    stewartcherek
    stewartcherek (L3)
    Jan 23, 2020
    Price drop now $16.98
    Reply