Target

Women's Ruffle Short Sleeve Wrap Dress
$20.99 $29.99
Jun 23, 2020
About this Deal

Target is offering Women's Ruffle Short Sleeve Wrap Dress for only $20.99, regulalry $29.99. Get free standard shipping on $35+

Product Details :
Model wears size S/4 and is 5'9.5"
Blue knee-length dress with a crinkled texture and vibrant floral print
Wrap-style silhouette with sash tie flatters your figure
Ruffle sleeves and hem lend fluttery, feminine charm

Women clothing women's clothing women's fashion clothes women clothes Women Dresses wrap dresses
