This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Simply Vera Vera Wang Crossbody Handbag (9 Colors)
$15.99
$39.00
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 02/23/20
About this Deal
|Kohl's is offering this Simply Vera Vera Wang Crossbody Handbag (9 Colors) for only $15.99 when you use code WINTER20 with free shipping on $75+ orders.
See other notable handbags here.
Related to this item:fashion Wallets Handbags kohls Totes Crossbody Bags Vera Wang satchel bags
What's the matter?