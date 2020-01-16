Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Lands End Coupons

Lands End

Women's Slip-on Water Shoes (6 Colors)
$10.18 $29.95
Apr 27, 2020
Expires : 04/27/20
About this Deal

lands End is offering these Women's Slip-on Water Shoes (6 Colors) for only $10.18 with code SWEET at checkout. Get free Shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Product Details:
  • Polyester jersey/mesh upper
  • Bungee cordlock system at heel for secure fit
  • Grosgrain pull at front collar for easy on/off
  • Removable foam footbed
  • Rubber outsole
  • Imported

💬 2  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
prince16pream
prince16pream (L3)
Jan 16, 2020
Price further reduced :)
Likes Reply
shalini31
shalini31 (L1)
Jan 09, 2020
Nicely
Likes Reply
