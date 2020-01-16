lands End is offering these Women's Slip-on Water Shoes (6 Colors) for only $10.18 with code SWEET at checkout. Get free Shipping on orders of $75 or more.



Product Details:

Polyester jersey/mesh upper



Bungee cordlock system at heel for secure fit



Grosgrain pull at front collar for easy on/off



Removable foam footbed



Rubber outsole



Imported