Kohl's Coupons

Kohl's

Women's Tek Gear Bayou Sandals
$4.77 $16.99
Jun 24, 2020
Expires : 06/24/20
Right now, Kohl's is offering these Women's Tek Gear Bayou Sandals for only $4.77 when you use code SUMMERTIME (extra 25% off summer) and cardholders use code COOLTREAT (extra 25% w/ card) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.

Other Notable Offers:

Women Footwear women's shoes sandals kohls Summerwear Tek gear summer fashion
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
bhssadaruwan91
bhssadaruwan91 (L1)
Jun 24, 2020
Wow what a nice deal
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jun 25, 2020
:)
