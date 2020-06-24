This deal is expired! The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and “follow” the store to recieve alerts for future offers.
Kohl's
$4.77
$16.99
Jun 24, 2020
Expires : 06/24/20
20 Likes 2 Comments
9See Deal
About this Deal
|
Right now, Kohl's is offering these Women's Tek Gear Bayou Sandals for only $4.77 when you use code SUMMERTIME (extra 25% off summer) and cardholders use code COOLTREAT (extra 25% w/ card) at checkout with free shipping on orders of $75 or more.
Other Notable Offers:
🏷 Deal TagsWomen Footwear women's shoes sandals kohls Summerwear Tek gear summer fashion
What's the matter?