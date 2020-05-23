This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Tek Gear Women's Bayou Sandals (Mult. Colors)
$4.79
$16.99
+ Free* Shipping
Expires: 05/25/20
About this Deal
|Right now, Kohl's is offering this Tek Gear Women's Bayou Sandals (Mult. Colors) for only $4.79 when you use code HAVE20 at checkout with free shipping on $75+ purchase.
Other Notable Offers:
Related to this item:Women Footwear women's shoes sandals flats kohls Tek gear yoga & training
What's the matter?