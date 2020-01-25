This deal is expired!
The deal below has expired, but no worries. You can still check out available coupons and "follow" the store to receive alerts for future offers.
Kohl's Tek Gear Women's Fleece (5 Colors)
$8.49
$32.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/06/20
About this Deal
|Kohl's is offering cardholders this Tek Gear Women's Fleece Jacket (5 Colors) for only $8.49 with free shipping when you use code FROSTY15 Free shipping on $75 or free in-store pickup
Details:
Related to this item:sports gear women's clothing Top outdoor gear sports apparel kohls outerwear yoga & training
What's the matter?