Kohl's Tek Gear Women's Fleece (5 Colors)

$8.49 $32.00
+ Free Shipping
Expires: 02/06/20
About this Deal

Kohl's is offering cardholders this Tek Gear Women's Fleece Jacket (5 Colors) for only $8.49 with free shipping when you use code FROSTY15 Free shipping on $75 or free in-store pickup

Details:
  • Long sleeves with thumb-hole cuffs
  • Zipper neckline with snap closure
  • Asymmetrical hem
  • 2 pockets
  • Received 4+ stars from over 80 reviews

Comments (1)

stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
Jan 25, 2020
Price drop now $6.99
Reply