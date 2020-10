Famous Footwear is offering these Circus by Sam Edelman Women's Whistler Ankle Boots for only $19.98 with free shipping for Famously You Rewards members [free to join].



Features:

Faux-leather upper in a block-heel ankle boot style with a pointed toe



Slip-on entry with side zip



Western-inspired stitching throughout



Soft lining with cushioned insole



Durable traction outsole



1.8" heel height