Target is offering KidKraft Happy Harvest Play Kitchen on sale for $49.99. Shipping is free.



Features:

8 choppable lemon slices



Recipe card cutting board (with a holder on the backsplash behind sink)



Pan, hanging spoon



Lemonade pack (2 cups, stirring spoon, 2 sugars, wooden knife)



Interactive feature back panel with spinning gears and posable clock hands



Clicking knobs & dispensing ice maker (with 3 ice cubes)



Towel rack



2 hanging hooks



Easy and quick to assemble with EZ Kraft Assembly™



Step-by-step assembly instructions included