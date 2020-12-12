How to Use an Advance Auto Parts Coupon Code Online

Select quantity of the item, then click "Add to Cart"





Locate the "Cart" icon in the top right corner and click on the "Checkout" button





Locate the box under "Promotional Code," paste your coupon code and click Apply





Your discount will be applied on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.



Advance Auto Parts sells everything you need to maintain a pristine car, including replacement auto parts, car accessories, motor oil, car engines and batteries to maintenance and high performance auto parts. With over 3,500 stores and thousands of products available at their shopping site, itâ€™s easy for you to save money both online or in stores. To save the most money, get up to 50% off Advance Auto Parts coupon codes, free shipping discounts and in-store promotions for December 2020.We often see coupon codes for 30% off any order or up to $50 off $125 where the more you spend, the more youâ€™ll save. If youâ€™re able to wait, less common but best discount weâ€™ve seen are 50% off coupon codes that work on top of sale and clearance price merchandise. Take note that this coupon tends to last for 1-2 days at a time and only comes around every two months, so keep an eye on everything you need and complete your purchase once this code is available.For online shopping, add all item(s) to your cart and copy your promo code in during the checkout process. Be aware that some codes require a minimum amount spent before your discount can apply, excluding shipping and handling, fees or taxes. Some promo codes are single-use only too, and yet others will exclude sale and clearance items such as Hot Items, oil change specials and buy one, get one free deals. As always, free shipping applies to orders of $75 or more.The best deals and the selection tends to come from shopping online at AdvanceAutoParts.com, as they have new offers every week. You could save up to 50% off car parts, brake pads, save on a new car battery with free installation, get great deals on car electronics and navigation, to engine parts, transmission fluid and car accessories. Every week youâ€™ll see new items on sale, so check back often for new coupons, or check out the Weekly Ad to see whatâ€™s on sale, plus get a printable coupon for your nearest location.For online shopping, the best offers come from stacking a coupon code along with qualifying products, or shopping Todayâ€™s Promotions. Often times, you can earn a free $25 coupon to use on a future purchase when you spend $50 or more! Your coupon will be emailed to you about a week after you complete your purchase, and you have about 30 days to redeem it.