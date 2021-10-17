Home Coupons Stores Cashback
25% OFF
25% Off Entire Purchase

Advance Auto Parts is offering 25% Off select regularly priced items. Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer.

Note: Exclusions apply. Maximum discount $50. Online Only.More
15% OFF
15% Off Select Items

Note: Exclusions Apply. Max discount $50. Online only.More
20% OFF
20% Off Entire Purchase

Save an 20% off your entire purchase at Advance Auto Parts when you enter this promo code at checkout! Maximum savings of $50. Offer valid online only.

Note: Valid on full-price items. Exclusions apply.More
$25 OFF
$25 Off $100

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Expires 9/30/21
25% OFF
Official Advance Auto Parts Coupons & Specials

Check out official coupon codes available at Advance Auto Parts! Some of the best coupons available include 15%, 20%, or 25% off sitewide.

However, you may occasionally come across a rare 30% off entire purchase coupon! If one does become available, you will be able to find it on here on DealsPlus so be sure to subscribe.

Looking to save even more? You can join the Speed Perks Rewards program for free to access select exclusive offers for members only.More
$10 OFF
$10 Off $40 On Accessory Orders

Expires 10/17/21
20% OFF
15% OFF
15% Off Wiper Blades

Expires 10/17/21
20% OFF
20% Off Sitewide

(Maximum Discount $50. Online Only)More
$25 OFF
$25 Off $100+

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
20% OFF
20% Off $100+

$25 OFF
$25 Off $100+

Valid on full-price items.

Note: Exclusions Apply.More
20% OFF
20% Off $100

15% OFF
15% Off Entire Purchase

Expires 9/30/21
15% OFF
15% Off Entire Purchase

80% OFF
Up to 80% Off Clearance

Prices as marked. Store pickup is free.More
FREE GIFT
Free Battery Testing & Installation

$5 OFF
$5 Off $20 Coupon | Speed Perks Sign Up

Get a coupon for $5 off your next order of $20 or more! Valid in-stores & online. Coupon will be valid for 6 months after you receive it!

Note: Sale & clearance excluded.More
In-Store

Advance Auto Parts Weekly Ad

Save up to 50% off the best offers for this month, plus get a printable coupon to use with your purchase. Enter your zip code to see promotions for your nearest store.

You can also get even a glimpse of the best online coupons and offers as well, even if the ad is meant for in-store items.More
FREE SHIPPING
Free Shipping On $25+

Looking to save on shipping costs? Advance Auto Parts offers free shipping on all orders of $25 or more, no coupon code is needed!

Or, you can select in-store pickup and select your preferred store. You will receive a confirmation email, and you will be able to pick up your order 30 minutes after receiving your email (valid on in-stock items only)!More
All Current Rebate Offers

Don't checkout without visiting Advance Auto Parts rebates page for all new and ongoing rebates! Print, download and save all your rebates offers now.More
Monthly Oil Change Specials

Find great in-store savings with Advance Auto Parts oil change coupons and specials. Each Oil Change Special includes everything you need for your car, whether your vehicle has high mileage, required synthetic oil, or more.

This coupon is for in-store purchases only. Find a Advance Auto Parts store near you to schedule your oil change or servicing.More
FREE GIFT
Free In-Store Services

Shop at your nearest store and you may qualify for these freebies and perks.

In-Store Services Include:
  • Get free installation with battery purchase on most vehicles at most store locations.
  • Free testing on your car battery, starter and alternator
  • Free recycling on your old batteries, motor oil and gear oil
  • Buy online, pick up in-store within 30 minutes for free (avoid delivery costs).More
250 Bonus Points with $50 Purchase (SpeedPerks Members)

25% OFF
25% Off Next Purchase | Email Sign Up

Sign up for the advanced Auto Parts email newsletter and receive a personal coupon for 25% off your next online order.

Note: Exclusions apply. May take up to 3 days for your coupon to arrive.More
Oil Change Bundles As Low As $24.99

Expires 9/30/21
$6 OFF
$6 Off 2 Rain-X Latitude Water Repellency Enhanced Wiper Blades

Bonus 100 SpeedPerks Points at AdvanceAutoParts.com!More
Expires 9/30/21
50% OFF
Buy One, Get One 50% Off Meguiar’s Ceramic AND Ultimate Products

Expires 9/30/21
Save Up To $24 By Mail On 8 ACDelco Spark Plugs

Expires 9/30/21
FREE GIFT
Free Drain Pan & Funnel w/ Mobil 1 Oil Change Bundle

10% OFF
10% Off Military Discount

10% Cashback with Uber Visa Debit Card

Advance Auto Parts FAQ
About Advance Auto Parts
Advance Auto Parts is a auto parts retailer with over 4900 stores serving both do-it-yourself customers and professional installers. Advance Auto Parts sells everything you need to maintain a pristine car, including replacement auto parts, car accessories, motor oil, car engines and batteries to maintenance and high performance auto parts. With over 3,500 stores and thousands of products available at their shopping site, it's easy for you to save money both online or in stores.
What are the Best Advance Auto Parts Coupons?
Advance Auto Parts almost always has a coupon code for an extra 25% off your entire online purchase. Plus, you will frequently find coupons for brakes, wipers, accessories, and more. Advance Auto Parts also always offers free battery testing and battery installation with no coupon code required. Don't forget to check out their weekly flyer where you can find new in-store offers each week!
Does Advance Auto Parts Offer Free Shipping?
Yes! Advance Auto Parts always offers free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Is There a Rewards Program?
Advance Auto Parts' Speed Perks program allows users to earn points with every purchase, easy to redeem rewards, seasonal promotions, and more! Their Speed Perks program does have different tiers and offers more rewards depending how much you spend per year. For more information, see below.


Club Members ($0 - $199 Spent Per Year):
  • 10 points for every $1 spent
  • $5 perks bucks with every 500 points
  • Bonus points on popular products

VIP Members ($200 - $499 Spent Per Year):
  • Points never expire
  • Bonus points for referrals
  • VIP & Elite store front parking spaces

Elite Members ($500+ Spent Per Year):
  • Access to exclusive events and experiences
  • Priority customer support
  • Exclusive access to product samples
Does Advance Auto Parts Offer a Military Discount?
Advance Auto Parts offers 10% off regularly priced items for in-store purchases to customers who serve or have served our country's Armed Services. Qualifying customers may be asked to show proof of military status.