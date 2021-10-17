Looking to save on shipping costs? Advance Auto Parts offers free shipping on all orders of $25 or more, no coupon code is needed!
Or, you can select in-store pickup and select your preferred store. You will receive a confirmation email, and you will be able to pick up your order 30 minutes after receiving your email (valid on in-stock items only)!More
Find great in-store savings with Advance Auto Parts oil change coupons and specials. Each Oil Change Special includes everything you need for your car, whether your vehicle has high mileage, required synthetic oil, or more.
Advance Auto Parts is a auto parts retailer with over 4900 stores serving both do-it-yourself customers and professional installers. Advance Auto Parts sells everything you need to maintain a pristine car, including replacement auto parts, car accessories, motor oil, car engines and batteries to maintenance and high performance auto parts. With over 3,500 stores and thousands of products available at their shopping site, it's easy for you to save money both online or in stores.
What are the Best Advance Auto Parts Coupons?
Advance Auto Parts almost always has a coupon code for an extra 25% off your entire online purchase. Plus, you will frequently find coupons for brakes, wipers, accessories, and more. Advance Auto Parts also always offers free battery testing and battery installation with no coupon code required. Don't forget to check out their weekly flyer where you can find new in-store offers each week!
Does Advance Auto Parts Offer Free Shipping?
Yes! Advance Auto Parts always offers free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
Is There a Rewards Program?
Advance Auto Parts' Speed Perks program allows users to earn points with every purchase, easy to redeem rewards, seasonal promotions, and more! Their Speed Perks program does have different tiers and offers more rewards depending how much you spend per year. For more information, see below.
Club Members ($0 - $199 Spent Per Year):
10 points for every $1 spent
$5 perks bucks with every 500 points
Bonus points on popular products
VIP Members ($200 - $499 Spent Per Year):
Points never expire
Bonus points for referrals
VIP & Elite store front parking spaces
Elite Members ($500+ Spent Per Year):
Access to exclusive events and experiences
Priority customer support
Exclusive access to product samples
Does Advance Auto Parts Offer a Military Discount?
Advance Auto Parts offers 10% off regularly priced items for in-store purchases to customers who serve or have served our country's Armed Services. Qualifying customers may be asked to show proof of military status.