Home CYBER MONDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add To DealsPlus

American Eagle Coupons and Promo Codes 2020

Coupon of the Day
50% OFF
Sale

40-50% Off Sitewide + Free Shipping

Get 40% off sitewide at American Eagle, that even includes jeans! Plus, get 50% off all sweaters & sweatshirts. Shipping is free on every order for a limited time.More
Get Deal
245 used today - Expires 12/1/20
40% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

40% Off Jeans + Free Shipping

For 3 days only, get 40% off women's & men's jeans. Plus, shipping is free on every order.More
Get Deal
70 used today - Expires 12/1/20
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

50% Off Sweatshirts + Free Shipping

Note: Online only. Exclusions apply.More
Get Deal
20 used today - Expires 12/1/20
50% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Today Only! 50% Off Sweaters

Get Deal
5 used today - Expires 12/1/20
25% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 25% Off Entire Tailgate Purchase

AEO is offering an extra 25% off your Tailgate purchase. That even includes items already on sale! Enter this code during online checkout to redeem your offer.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
254 used today - 2 comments
Sale
Coupon verified!

AE Holiday Gift Guide Is Here!

Shop AE Holiday Gift. All the best things for all the best people on your list.

Check out:
  • Top Gifts for Her
  • Top Gifts for Him
  • New Cozy Jeans
  • Deck the Halls & Stuff the Stockings
  • Give the Gift of Graphics
  • Shop Gift Cards & E-Gift CardsMore
    • Get Deal
    25 used today - Expires 12/24/20
    20% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Extra 20% Off First Purchase + 10% Off Future Purchases | RealRewards Card

    Get RealRewards card today and get an extra 20% off your entire AE Purchase (1st purchase or an extra 10% off a future purchase) and free standard shipping on every order.

    Card Benefits:
  • Extra 20% off your first purchases
  • Extra 10% Off future purchase
  • Free standard shipping
  • Points per $1 spent
  • 2x points on jeans
  • Access to members-only sales & events
  • Earn 5 points per $1 where Visa credit cards are accepted
  • $0 fraud liability

    How to earn Rewards:
  • 15 points per $1 spent on AE
  • 5 points per $1 spent anywhere else (AEO Connected Visa Credit Card)
  • 2,500 points = $10 reward

    Note: Exclusions apply. Cannot combined with other offers.More
    • Get Deal
    110 used today - 1 comment
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Official American Eagle Promo Codes & Offers

    Click through this coupon to see all of the current coupons, promotions & offers from American Eagle, Aerie & Tailgate. Plus, check out thier exclusions, expiration dates & more!More
    Get Deal
    57 used today
    20% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Extra 20% Off Entire Purchase | Students Discount

    Verify your student status using UNiDAYS, valid online & in-stores.More
    Get Deal
    140 used today
    40% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Give 40%, Get 20% Off | Refer A Friend

    Get an extra 20% off your purchase when you give friends an extra 40% off their first purchaseMore
    Get Deal
    6 used today - Expires 12/6/20
    $15 OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Earn $10-$15 Rewards & Free Shipping | RealRewards

    Did you know you could join the rewards program (AEO Connected) for free? The more you spend, the points, rewards, and coupons you'll earn. Here are some of the best perks:

    Earn points with every purchase!
    Full Access (Make 1 purchase a year)
  • $1 = 10 points
  • 2,500 points = $10 reward
  • 15% Off Birthday Coupon (Valid in-stores & online)

    Extra Access (Spend $350 a year)
  • $1 = 15 points
  • 2,500 points = $15 reward
  • 20% Off Birthday Coupon
  • Free Standard Shipping on every order

    Everyone:
  • Buy 5 jeans, get 1 free or buy 5 bras, get 1 free
  • Buy 5 bras, get 1 free

    Note: Clearance jeans and bras are excluded from the five needed to earn this benefit.More
    • Get Deal
    10 used today - 33 comments
    25% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    25% Off Tailgate | Email Sign Up

    For a limited time, sign up for the Tailgate email and get 25% off on your next purchase.More
    Get Deal
    9 used today - 1 comment
    70% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 70% Off Men's Fashion

    American Eagle jeans, jackets, and tops for men are always high quality, affordable, and in fashion! Choose from flex t-shirts, henley thermals, straight-legged, relaxed, or slim fit jeans, and many more styles.More
    Get Deal
    11 used today
    40% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    40% Off Tailgate College, NBA, MLB & Graphic Apparel

    Get Deal
    1 used today - Expires 12/1/20
    FREE GIFT
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Pay in 4 Interest-free Installments w/ Afterpay

    Shop Now. Pay Later.More
    Get Deal
    OFFER
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    AE Reusable Cloth Face Masks | Match Your Summer Look

    Masks to match your summer style. New styles are dropping all the time! Free shipping available on orders over $50More
    Get Deal
    60% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 60% Off Aerie Coupons

    Find coupons for Aerie here!More
    Get Deal
    9 used today
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Hair Accessories from $2.97

    Get Deal
    25% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 25% Off AEO Coupons (eBay)

    Bid on printable coupons with quick, free delivery, or buy an exclusive promo code to use online.More
    Get Deal
    5 used today
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Free Shipping On $50

    American Eagle offering free shipping on orders of $50 or more! No code required.More
    Get Deal
    2 used today
    OFFER
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Free Curbside Pickup

    Get Deal
    3 used today

    Related Stores

    29,129 subscribers
    421,025 subscribers
    143,849 subscribers
    98,915 subscribers

    Popular Stores

    421,677 subscribers
    553,554 subscribers
    137,991 subscribers
    176,469 subscribers

    About American Eagle

    American Eagle Outfitters is a specialty fashion retailer offering trendy clothing for young men and women. They offer high quality clothing, jeans, bras and panties, shoes, accessories and swimwear at affordable prices. With over 1,000 stores and a shopping site combining American Eagle, Aerie and Tailgate, they make shopping easy both online and in stores. Get all todayâ€™s American Eagle coupons and sales at DealsPlus and save up to 70% off plus free shipping.

    How to Use American Eagle Coupon Codes Online (Step-By-Step Instructions):

    Firstly, always make sure your promotion is valid for the particular clothes, shoes or accessories youâ€™re looking to purchase. Some coupons exclude jeans and clearance items, some offers are for American Eagle credit card holders only, and yet others will work on every item sitewide.
    1. Add desired item(s) to the shopping bag.

    2. Click the shopping bag icon on the top right corner.
      americaneagle

    3. Find and click the â€œHave A Promo Code?â€ link located under your subtotal.
      americaneagle

    4. When the text box opens, enter your code and click â€œApply.â€
      americaneagle

    5. The discount will apply on all qualifying items and your order total will reflect all changes.

    What are the best AE coupons and deals?

    From time to time, a 25%~40% off coupon code rolls around that works on regular-price new arrivals and sale items alike. But since AE discounts their clearance products by an extra 40-70% off quite often, these are excluded from extra promotional discounts. A free shipping code is not required either, as free shipping applies to any $50 order.

    How do I save the most money?

    The best time to shop is when American Eagleâ€™s Sale & Clearance section is discounted by an extra 50%~70% off. The biggest sales tend to be during a season change, where you can get the cheapest prices of the season on shirts, dresses, shoes, handbags, to jeans, shorts and accessories. And if thereâ€™s a 25% off coupon code that works on all sale items, youâ€™ll save up to 75% off or more total. Sometimes they'll offer no minimum free shipping on all orders, too. The most important thing to do is wait for the right time to buy, because when multiple discounts are available, you won't find a better deal than that.

    We also recommend signing up for American Eagle Rewards so you can earn 1 point for every dollar you spend. Every 3 months, your points are tallied up and you can earn all sorts of great deals like a 15%, 20%, 30%, or 40% off coupon, a free bra with your purchase, printable coupons to use in-store, and other offers. You can also sign up for DealsPlus coupon alerts so you never miss another offer from all your favorite stores.

    40-50% Off Sitewide + Free Shipping

    No Code Required
    Coupon verified!
    Never miss another coupon from
    American Eagle
    Up to 4.0% Cashback
    Get 40% off sitewide at American Eagle, that even includes jeans! Plus, get 50% off all sweaters & sweatshirts. Shipping is free on every order for a limited time.
    100% success (5 votes) - Expires 12/1/20
    Posting anonymously as DynamicWhale
    Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
    Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
    Why did you dislike this coupon?