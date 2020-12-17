How to Use American Eagle Coupon Codes Online (Step-By-Step Instructions):

Add desired item(s) to the shopping bag.



Click the shopping bag icon on the top right corner.





Find and click the â€œHave A Promo Code?â€ link located under your subtotal.





When the text box opens, enter your code and click â€œApply.â€





The discount will apply on all qualifying items and your order total will reflect all changes.

What are the best AE coupons and deals?

How do I save the most money?

American Eagle Outfitters is a specialty fashion retailer offering trendy clothing for young men and women. They offer high quality clothing, jeans, bras and panties, shoes, accessories and swimwear at affordable prices. With over 1,000 stores and a shopping site combining American Eagle, Aerie and Tailgate, they make shopping easy both online and in stores. Get all todayâ€™s American Eagle coupons and sales at DealsPlus and save up to 70% off plus free shipping.Firstly, always make sure your promotion is valid for the particular clothes, shoes or accessories youâ€™re looking to purchase. Some coupons exclude jeans and clearance items, some offers are for American Eagle credit card holders only, and yet others will work on every item sitewide.From time to time, a 25%~40% off coupon code rolls around that works on regular-price new arrivals and sale items alike. But since AE discounts their clearance products by an extra 40-70% off quite often, these are excluded from extra promotional discounts. A free shipping code is not required either, as free shipping applies to any $50 order.The best time to shop is when American Eagleâ€™s Sale & Clearance section is discounted by an extra 50%~70% off. The biggest sales tend to be during a season change, where you can get the cheapest prices of the season on shirts, dresses, shoes, handbags, to jeans, shorts and accessories. And if thereâ€™s a 25% off coupon code that works on all sale items, youâ€™ll save up to 75% off or more total. Sometimes they'll offer no minimum free shipping on all orders, too. The most important thing to do is wait for the right time to buy, because when multiple discounts are available, you won't find a better deal than that.We also recommend signing up for American Eagle Rewards so you can earn 1 point for every dollar you spend. Every 3 months, your points are tallied up and you can earn all sorts of great deals like a 15%, 20%, 30%, or 40% off coupon, a free bra with your purchase, printable coupons to use in-store, and other offers. You can also sign up for DealsPlus coupon alerts so you never miss another offer from all your favorite stores.