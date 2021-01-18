Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
60% OFF
60% Off Clearance + Extra 10% Off

For a limited time, get 60% off AE & Tailgate clearance, plus another 10% off! No code necessary, extra 10% off reflected in cart. Get free shipping on $50 o opt-in fo free in-store pickup.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Expires 1/18/21
25% OFF
25% Off Jeans, Joggers & Leggings

Get free shipping on orders of $50+

Note: Limited time. online only. Select styles. Prices as marked.More
Expires 1/28/21
15% OFF
Extra 15% Off Next Purchase | Text Sign Up

Enter your number on the AE mobile sign up page and you'll receive a coupon for an extra 15% off your next purchase- sent straight to your phone! Offer will be valid both in-stores & online for a limited time.More
11 used today
10% OFF
Extra 10% Off Next Purchase | Email Sign Up

Sign up for American Eagle emails and receive a coupon for an extra 10% off your next AE or Aerie purchase! Your personal coupon will be valid in-stores & online for a limited time.

Note: Look for 'Sign Up For Email' at the bottom of the AE homepage.More
2 used today
20% OFF
Extra 20% Off Entire Purchase | Students Discount

Verify your student status using UNiDAYS, valid online & in-stores.More
16 used today
20% OFF
Give 10%, Get 20% Off | Refer A Friend

Get an extra 20% off your purchase when you give friends an extra 10% off their first purchaseMore
25% OFF
Extra 25% Off First Purchase + 10% Off Future Purchases | RealRewards Card

Get RealRewards card today and get an extra 25% off your entire AE Purchase (1st purchase or an extra 10% off a future purchase) and free standard shipping on every order.

Card Benefits:
  • Extra 25% off your first purchases
  • Extra 10% Off future purchase
  • Free standard shipping
  • Points per $1 spent
  • 2x points on jeans
  • Access to members-only sales & events
  • Earn 5 points per $1 where Visa credit cards are accepted
  • $0 fraud liability

    How to earn Rewards:
  • 15 points per $1 spent on AE
  • 5 points per $1 spent anywhere else (AEO Connected Visa Credit Card)
  • 2,500 points = $10 reward

    Note: Exclusions apply. Cannot combined with other offers.More
    1 comment
    Official American Eagle Promo Codes & Offers

    Click through this coupon to see all of the current coupons, promotions & offers from American Eagle, Aerie & Tailgate. Plus, check out thier exclusions, expiration dates & more!More
    1 used today
    $15 OFF
    Earn $10-$15 Rewards & Free Shipping | RealRewards

    Did you know you could join the rewards program (AEO Connected) for free? The more you spend, the points, rewards, and coupons you'll earn. Here are some of the best perks:

    Earn points with every purchase!
    Full Access (Make 1 purchase a year)
  • $1 = 10 points
  • 2,500 points = $10 reward
  • 15% Off Birthday Coupon (Valid in-stores & online)

    Extra Access (Spend $350 a year)
  • $1 = 15 points
  • 2,500 points = $15 reward
  • 20% Off Birthday Coupon
  • Free Standard Shipping on every order

    Everyone:
  • Buy 5 jeans, get 1 free or buy 5 bras, get 1 free
  • Buy 5 bras, get 1 free

    Note: Clearance jeans and bras are excluded from the five needed to earn this benefit.More
    1 used today - 33 comments
    15% OFF
    15% Off Tailgate | Email Sign Up

    For a limited time, sign up for the Tailgate email and get 15% off on your next purchase.More
    1 comment
    70% OFF
    Up to 70% Off Men's Fashion

    American Eagle jeans, jackets, and tops for men are always high quality, affordable, and in fashion! Choose from flex t-shirts, henley thermals, straight-legged, relaxed, or slim fit jeans, and many more styles.More
    1 comment
    Clearance Jeans Starting At $19.99

    4 used today
    OFFER
    Get It Fast! Free Curbside & In-store Pickup

    GIFT CARD
    AEO Gift Card | Always The Perfect Gift

  • Shop E-Gift Cards
  • Shop Gift Cards
  • Check you balance
  • Get Corporate Gift Cards
  • Activate your gift cardMore
    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Pay in 4 Interest-free Installments w/ Afterpay

    Shop Now. Pay Later.More
    OFFER
    AE Reusable Cloth Face Masks | Match Your Summer Look

    Masks to match your summer style. New styles are dropping all the time! Free shipping available on orders over $50More
    60% OFF
    Up to 60% Off Aerie Coupons

    Find coupons for Aerie here!More
    1 used today
    Hair Accessories from $2.47

    25% OFF
    Up to 25% Off AEO Coupons (eBay)

    Bid on printable coupons with quick, free delivery, or buy an exclusive promo code to use online.More
    FREE SHIPPING
    Free Shipping On $50

    American Eagle offering free shipping on orders of $50 or more! No code required.More
    60% OFF
    60% Off AE&Tailgate Clearance

    + Extra 10% OffMore
    Expires 1/18/21

    About American Eagle

    American Eagle Outfitters is a specialty fashion retailer offering trendy clothing for young men and women. They offer high quality clothing, jeans, bras and panties, shoes, accessories and swimwear at affordable prices. With over 1,000 stores and a shopping site combining American Eagle, Aerie and Tailgate, they make shopping easy both online and in stores. Get all todayâ€™s American Eagle coupons and sales at DealsPlus and save up to 70% off plus free shipping.

    How to Use American Eagle Coupon Codes Online (Step-By-Step Instructions):

    Firstly, always make sure your promotion is valid for the particular clothes, shoes or accessories youâ€™re looking to purchase. Some coupons exclude jeans and clearance items, some offers are for American Eagle credit card holders only, and yet others will work on every item sitewide.
    1. Add desired item(s) to the shopping bag.

    2. Click the shopping bag icon on the top right corner.
      americaneagle

    3. Find and click the â€œHave A Promo Code?â€ link located under your subtotal.
      americaneagle

    4. When the text box opens, enter your code and click â€œApply.â€
      americaneagle

    5. The discount will apply on all qualifying items and your order total will reflect all changes.

    What are the best AE coupons and deals?

    From time to time, a 25%~40% off coupon code rolls around that works on regular-price new arrivals and sale items alike. But since AE discounts their clearance products by an extra 40-70% off quite often, these are excluded from extra promotional discounts. A free shipping code is not required either, as free shipping applies to any $50 order.

    How do I save the most money?

    The best time to shop is when American Eagleâ€™s Sale & Clearance section is discounted by an extra 50%~70% off. The biggest sales tend to be during a season change, where you can get the cheapest prices of the season on shirts, dresses, shoes, handbags, to jeans, shorts and accessories. And if thereâ€™s a 25% off coupon code that works on all sale items, youâ€™ll save up to 75% off or more total. Sometimes they'll offer no minimum free shipping on all orders, too. The most important thing to do is wait for the right time to buy, because when multiple discounts are available, you won't find a better deal than that.

    We also recommend signing up for American Eagle Rewards so you can earn 1 point for every dollar you spend. Every 3 months, your points are tallied up and you can earn all sorts of great deals like a 15%, 20%, 30%, or 40% off coupon, a free bra with your purchase, printable coupons to use in-store, and other offers. You can also sign up for DealsPlus coupon alerts so you never miss another offer from all your favorite stores.

    60% Off Clearance + Extra 10% Off

    Expires 1/18/21
