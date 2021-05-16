Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
25% OFF
Sale

25% Off Online-Only Styles, Jeans & Shorts

Get 25% off all AE online-only styles! Shop men's women's & tailgate. Plus, get 25% off select jeans & shorts. No code necessary, prices as marked. Get free shipping when you spend $50 or more.

Text REALTEXT to 32453 to get a coupon for an additional 15% off your purchase!More
Get Deal
11 used today - Expires 5/16/21
15% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 15% Off Next Purchase (Text Alerts)

Text this code to 32453 or enter your number on the AE mobile sign-up page and you'll receive a coupon for an extra 15% off your next purchase- sent straight to your phone! The offer will be valid both in-stores & online for a limited time.More
Get Coupon Code
13 used today
25% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

25% Off Jeans & Shorts

Get 25% off select AE Jeans & Shorts for Women & Men + get free shipping on orders of $50+

Note: Exclusions Apply. Prices as marked.More
Get Deal
3 used today
20% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Extra 20% Off First Purchase + 10% Off Future Purchases | RealRewards Card

Get RealRewards card today and get an extra 20% off your entire AE Purchase (1st purchase or an extra 10% off a future purchase) and free standard shipping on every order.

Card Benefits:
  • Extra 20% off your first purchases
  • Extra 10% Off future purchase
  • Free standard shipping
  • Points per $1 spent
  • 2x points on jeans
  • Access to members-only sales & events
  • Earn 5 points per $1 where Visa credit cards are accepted
  • $0 fraud liability

    How to earn Rewards:
  • 15 points per $1 spent on AE
  • 5 points per $1 spent anywhere else (AEO Connected Visa Credit Card)
  • 2,500 points = $10 reward

    Note: Exclusions apply. Cannot combine with other offers.More
    • Get Deal
    25% OFF
    Sale

    25% Off All Tailgate Apparel

    Get Deal
    3 used today - Expires 5/16/21
    10% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Extra 10% Off Next Purchase | Email Sign Up

    Sign up for American Eagle emails and receive a coupon for an extra 10% off your next AE or Aerie purchase! Your personal coupon will be valid in-stores & online for a limited time.

    Note: Look for 'Sign Up For Email' at the bottom of the AE homepage.    More
    Get Deal
    4 used today
    50% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    50% Off AE & Tailgate Clearance

    50% Off All AE & Tailgate Clearance + get free shipping on orders of $50+ Or choose free in-store & Curbside pickup, where available.

    Note: Online & in stores. Prices as marked. Exclusions apply.    More
    Get Deal
    Expires 5/18/21
    20% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Give 20%, Get 25% Off | Refer A Friend

    Get an extra 25% off your purchase when you give friends an extra 20% off their first purchaseMore
    Get Deal
    20% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Extra 20% Off Entire Purchase | Students Discount

    Verify your student status using UNiDAYS, valid online & in-stores.More
    Get Deal
    3 used today
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Official American Eagle Promo Codes & Offers

    Click through this coupon to see all of the current coupons, promotions & offers from American Eagle, Aerie & Tailgate. Plus, check out thier exclusions, expiration dates & more!More
    Get Deal
    1 used today
    $15 OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Earn $10-$15 Rewards & Free Shipping | RealRewards

    Did you know you could join the rewards program (AEO Connected) for free? The more you spend, the points, rewards, and coupons you'll earn. Here are some of the best perks:

    Earn points with every purchase!
    Full Access (Make 1 purchase a year)
  • $1 = 10 points
  • 2,500 points = $10 reward
  • 15% Off Birthday Coupon (Valid in-stores & online)

    Extra Access (Spend $350 a year)
  • $1 = 15 points
  • 2,500 points = $15 reward
  • 20% Off Birthday Coupon
  • Free Standard Shipping on every order

    Everyone:
  • Buy 5 jeans, get 1 free or buy 5 bras, get 1 free
  • Buy 5 bras, get 1 free

    Note: Clearance jeans and bras are excluded from the five needed to earn this benefit.More
    • Get Deal
    33 comments
    15% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    15% Off Tailgate | Email Sign Up

    For a limited time, sign up for the Tailgate email and get 15% off on your next purchase.More
    Get Deal
    1 comment
    60% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 60% Off Aerie Coupons

    Find coupons for Aerie here!More
    Get Deal
    GIFT CARD
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    AEO Gift Card | Always The Perfect Gift

  • Shop E-Gift Cards
  • Shop Gift Cards
  • Check you balance
  • Get Corporate Gift Cards
  • Activate your gift cardMore
    • Get Deal
    70% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 70% Off Men's Fashion

    American Eagle jeans, jackets, and tops for men are always high quality, affordable, and in fashion! Choose from flex t-shirts, henley thermals, straight-legged, relaxed, or slim fit jeans, and many more styles.More
    Get Deal
    1 comment
    OFFER
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    AE Reusable Cloth Face Masks | Match Your Summer Look

    Masks to match your summer style. New styles are dropping all the time! Free shipping available on orders over $50More
    Get Deal
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Hair Accessories from $2.47

    Get Deal
    25% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 25% Off AEO Coupons (eBay)

    Bid on printable coupons with quick, free delivery, or buy an exclusive promo code to use online.More
    Get Deal
    25% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 25% Off AE Men's Denim Shorts

    Get Deal
    Expires 5/28/21
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Free Shipping On $50

    American Eagle offering free shipping on orders of $50 or more! No code required.More
    Get Deal
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Women's Tiny Tops Shop

    Get Deal
    1 used today - Expires 5/31/21
    35% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 35% Off in The AE Men's Must-Haves Shop

    Get Deal
    Expires 5/31/21
    25% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 25% Off in The AE Women's Must-Haves Shop

    Get Deal
    Expires 5/31/21
    OFFER
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Get It Fast! Free Curbside & In-store Pickup

    Get Deal

    American Eagle FAQ
    Worth signing up for AE RealRewards Card?
    Absolutely! Especially, if this is your first purchase, you should consider getting one before you make any purchase to take advantage of the following benefits:
    Card Benefits:
  • Extra 30% off your first purchases
  • Extra 10% Off future purchase
  • Free standard shipping
  • Points per $1 spent
  • 2x points on jeans
  • Access to members-only sales & events
  • Earn 5 points per $1 where Visa credit cards are accepted
  • $0 fraud liability
    How to earn Rewards:
  • 15 points per $1 spent on AE
  • 5 points per $1 spent anywhere else (AEO Connected Visa Credit Card)
  • 2,500 points = $10 reward
    Note: Exclusions apply. Cannot combine with other offers.
    • About American Eagle
    American Eagle Outfitters is a specialty fashion retailer offering trendy clothing for young men and women. They offer high-quality clothing, jeans, Tops, Sweatshirts, Leggins, bras, and panties, shoes, accessories and swimwear at affordable prices. With over 1,000 stores and a shopping site combining American Eagle, Aerie, and Tailgate, they make shopping easy both online and in stores. Get all today's American Eagle coupons and sales at DealsPlus and save up to 80% off plus free shipping.
    What are the best AE coupons and deals?
    From time to time, a 25%~40% off coupon code rolls around that works on regular-price new arrivals and sale items alike. But since AE discounts their clearance products by an extra 40-70% off quite often, these are excluded from extra promotional discounts. A free shipping code is not required either, as free shipping applies to any $50 order.
    Notable Offer List:
    Extra 10-40% Off on full-price items (including new arrivals) and/or With Min. Purchase and/or Sitewide
    Extra 20% Off via App Purchase
    Up to $40 Off with Min. Purchase: $10 Off $50, $25 Off $100, $40 Off $150
    40-70% Off Clearance, promotion runs continuously
    60% Off Clearance + Extra 10% Off
    BOGO, BOGO 50% Off, BOGO $10 - on select items/Categories
    Free $25 e-Gift Card w/ $75+ Gift Card Purchase
    Free Shipping included on select items/styles, otherwise on orders of $50+
    How do I save the most money?
    The best time to shop is when American Eagle's Sale & Clearance section is discounted by an extra 50%~70% off. The biggest sales tend to be during a season change, where you can get the cheapest prices of the season on Jeans, Joggers, shirts, Sweatshirts, dresses, shoes, handbags, to shorts and accessories.
    And if there's an extra 10%- 25% off coupon code that works on all sale items, you'll save up to 75% off or more in total. Sometimes they'll offer no minimum free shipping on all orders, too. The most important thing to do is wait for the right time to buy because when multiple discounts are available, you won't find a better deal than that.
    We also recommend signing up for American Eagle Rewards so you can earn 1 point for every dollar you spend. Every 3 months, your points are tallied up and you can earn all sorts of great deals like a 15%, 20%, 30%, or 40% off coupon, a free bra with your purchase, printable coupons to use in-store, and other offers. You can also sign up for DealsPlus coupon alerts so you never miss another offer from all your favorite stores.
    If you have an AE REWARDS coupon do you have to use an AEO credit card to pay To get the discount?
    Nope! Rewards coupons have nothing to do with the AEO credit card. They're given to you every 3 months, based on the amount you spent and number of points you earned at AE, Tailgate, and Aerie over the earning period. So if you received it, it's yours to use regardless of how you pay.
    How is American Eagle's quality? Is clothing and shoes worth the price?
    Their shirts and tank tops are standard quality. What really stands out are their jeans, bras, and underwear. I would compare AE jeans to the quality in Nordstrom's juniors denim brands. They fit well, are flattering, and have lasted for years! Way better than the quality you'd get with most juniors apparel brands.

    Their regular prices obviously cost a bit more than typical juniors brands, but not if you shop their 50% off or 60% off sale events. Those are common to find. And if possible, wait until they have their 25% off coupon so you can save on new arrivals, too. Best time to stock up!
    Does AE Offer Coupons via Text Alert?
    Yes! Start with an Extra 15% Off the entire purchase when you sign up. Simply enter your number on the AE mobile sign up page (add a link here) and you'll receive a coupon for an extra 15% off your first purchase- sent straight to your phone! Offer will be valid both in-stores & online for a limited time. Then you will continue to get a text alert when AE is running a new promotion
    Any Special Offers with Email Sign up?
    Sign up for American Eagle emails and receive a coupon for an extra 10% off your next AE or Aerie purchase! Your personal coupon will be valid in-stores & online for a limited time.
    Any Special Offer for Students?
    Verify your student status using UNiDAYS (https://www.myunidays.com/US/en-US/partners/americaneagle/view) and get 20% Off on your next purchase. valid online & in-stores.
    What if I refer a friend to AEO? Any Incentives?
    Yes, there is! When you refer your friends to AEO, your friends will get an extra 20% off their first purchase. But that's not it, you will also receive 25% off. Simply visit here (https://www.ae.com/us/en/content/refer-a-friend), enter your name & email address here, and share it on Facebook or simply share your link.
    Note: Exclusions Apply.

