The best time to shop is when American Eagle's Sale & Clearance section is discounted by an extra 50%~70% off. The biggest sales tend to be during a season change, where you can get the cheapest prices of the season on Jeans, Joggers, shirts, Sweatshirts, dresses, shoes, handbags, to shorts and accessories.

And if there's an extra 10%- 25% off coupon code that works on all sale items, you'll save up to 75% off or more in total. Sometimes they'll offer no minimum free shipping on all orders, too. The most important thing to do is wait for the right time to buy because when multiple discounts are available, you won't find a better deal than that.

We also recommend signing up for American Eagle Rewards so you can earn 1 point for every dollar you spend. Every 3 months, your points are tallied up and you can earn all sorts of great deals like a 15%, 20%, 30%, or 40% off coupon, a free bra with your purchase, printable coupons to use in-store, and other offers. You can also sign up for DealsPlus coupon alerts so you never miss another offer from all your favorite stores.