Alamo Coupon Code / Discount Codes

Last Minute Car Rental Specials

Search by city to find specials, discounted rental rates and low prices at an Alamo car rental location near you or your destination.More
Plan Ahead Car Rental Specials

The early renter gets the deal!More
Free Single Upgrade On Your Rental Car

Receive a free car class upgrade on your rental in the United States or Canada.

  • Available on Compact and Midsize car classes only.
  • Choose one of these car classes during reservation and get a free upgrade upon vehicle pickup, if available.
  • 1-day minimum rental required and a 27-day maximum applies.
  • Offer valid for travel through April 30, 2021. The vehicle must be returned by April 30, 2021.

    Note: Terms & Conditions apply. Participating location only.More
    Extra 5% Off Rentals + Exclusive Coupons | Insiders Sign Up

    Get 5% off already discounted rates and more exclusive coupons sent to your email when you sign up for their Alamo Insiders Program for free!

    Sign up for our email alerts to get notified of current coupon codes for your next rental!

    One Way Specials from $9.99

    Rates starting at $9.99 base rate per day on one-way travel between the airport and nearby downtown locations.More
    U.S. Government & Military Discounts

    Includes official and leisure travel.More
    Official Alamo Deals & Discounts

    Check out this page for the latest Alamo Car Rental deals. Save on last-minute specials for daily and weekly rentals at participating locations around the United States and international locations.

    About Alamo

    Remember the Alamo! Remember it as a top car-rental brand. One that can provide deals and quality cars, all in one stop. Those are definitely things worth remembering if you're an avid traveler or if you just travel every now and then. Alamo is a nationwide company that allows you access to all sizes of cars- no matter how long you need them for or where you might be headed.

    What's even more convenient about the brand is that you can book your vehicle online. Just put in dates and locations, and you can gain access to different available models. All without leaving the comfort of your home or computer. Get all of this convenience plus big discounts and savings when you use an Alamo Car Rental coupon code.

    What are the best Alamo Car Rental coupons?

    Worrying about transportation when you are on vacation is never fun, especially when youâ€™re on a tight budget. Taking an elaborate trip doesnâ€™t mean you have to spend all of your money on the hows, like how to get around. Travelers and all others who need a mode of transportation can find solace in Alamo Car Rental because they often have coupons and promotions available. Get free upgrades, up to 20% off or even a free day of renting. Find a deal by searching for them on the Alamo website, or check back here often for the latest Alamo coupons and promo codes.

    How do I use my coupon code?

    When shopping online at Alamo:
    1. Start entering your rental information (location, pick-up date, etc.)

    2. Before starting your search, click the drop-down labeled â€œAdd Discount Code.â€.

    3. Enter a coupon code, contract ID, product or a combination of these.

    4. Start your search to see the available discounts.



    What are the best Alamo Car Rental sales?

    Often times, Alamo will give discounts to those renting cars in specific regions of the world. Just for renting in a certain country you can get 20% off. Get similar discounts when you choose a specific type of vehicle, as well. Browsing Alamo Car Rental last minute deals is a great way to save and is found right on their webpage.

    How else can I save money?

    Become an Alamo Insider for access to additional savings (and coupons for the more you book), and to earn preferential treatment. Check in online to save time and energy as well. It's traveling made easy. Sign up online to get deals emailed straight to you. Renting a car doesn't always have a reputation for being a great process. However, by going to a trusted brand and setting up an insider account, you can successfully eliminate that stereotyped stress. All without paying a fortune every time you rent. It's a process many have continued to follow throughout the years, and that has helped grow Alamo into the name that it is today.