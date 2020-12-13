How to Use an Amazon Coupon Code Online

Add desired item(s) to the shopping cart.



Click the cart icon on the top right corner.





Enter your code into the â€œAdd a gift card or promotion codeâ€ box and click â€œApply.â€





See discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.



What are the best coupons for Amazon?

What are the best deals for Amazon?

Should I Get Amazon Prime?

You can use Prime for free for 30 days to try out free 2-day shipping and other features during the trial period.



You can share your account with one other adult in your household.



You can select free no-rush shipping if you don't mind your order taking more than two days to ship and you'll receive free Amazon credit! It's like getting a rebate on Prime while still getting your items shipped for free.



You can listen to Prime music or watch Prime instant video. Anyone with Amazon Prime can also watch popular HBO shows for free including The Sopranos, The Wire, and other popular titles.

What are the Best Amazon Black Friday Deals?

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer with countless items including books & Kindle ebook downloads, mp3 music, instant video, games, tv, electronics, furniture, clothes, toys, groceries, apps & more.With so many different categories at Amazon, it's difficult to say what the absolute best coupons are. Some of the best ones come from clothing and accessories. Typically you will save around 20% off shoes and apparel for women, men, kids, babies and toddlers. Grocery coupons also come in handy, especially for bulk purchases.The first thing that comes to mind when thinking of a great Amazon deal is something electronic. They typically offer huge discounts on TVs, video games, computers, laptops, iPads and many more. Toys are also offered at very low prices compared to other department stores. Subscribe & Save deals on groceries and other essentials always include free shipping and offer an extra 5% discount. The subscriptions can be cancelled at any time with no penalty. The best Amazon deals include free shipping with Prime plus Gold Box, daily & lightning deals where you can save 20% off or more. Save the most on your order when you use today's best Amazon.com coupons, deals, sales and free shipping offers.No matter what you purchase, we recommend that you checkout with Amazon Prime to get free 2-day shipping on everything. If you're thinking of getting Amazon Prime, then you should know all the benefits it includes - especially for $99 per year! The original purpose of Amazon Prime was to provide free 2-day shipping on all orders with no minimum purchase. Without physical store locations, offering free shipping was effective in making their vast inventory conveniently available to everyone. Over time, Amazon added more perks and features to Prime giving their customers more for their money.Amazon is one of the top destinations for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and by one of the top, we mean top five (other top destinations include Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and Kohl's).The best Amazon Black Friday deals are usually on electronics like TVs and laptops, however the best ones sell out extremely quickly. It's almost unfair how insanely quickly the best deals sell out, but then again, there's a reason Black Friday has that reputation. Make sure you are online before midnight, then be vigilant about pressing "refresh" on their Black Friday deals and sales page until the deal you want is available. Luckily, you'll know what most of the deals are before they go live, but some are hidden until the last moment, which can trick some shoppers with trigger fingers to accidentally buy items they don't want (yes, the deals really sell out that quickly).Remember, their Black Friday deals last the entire week leading up to Black Friday (Friday, November 27, 2020) and continue the week after with Cyber Monday Deals Week starting on Cyber Monday. Don't forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to get free 2-day shipping.