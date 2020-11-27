Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
60% OFF
Sale

Now Live! Amazon Cyber Monday Deals

72-hours of some of the top deals of the season. Don't miss out on all of the holiday savings, these deals will go fast. Get up to 60% off toys & games, fashion, home, and more. Amazon Prime members get free shipping on all order. All non-members will still get free shipping on most orders of $25 or more.More
160 used today - 2 comments - Expires 11/30/20
40% OFF
Sale
Up to 40% Off with Amazon Coupons

Save up to 40% off when you shop with today's Amazon coupons. Sign in to see all available coupons. To redeem a coupon, click on a coupon and then add the item to your cart. The discount will be automatically applied when you check out.

Amazon Bargain Bin
Looking to save even more? Check out Amazon warehouse's bargain bin where you can get up to 50% off or more! Shop and save on books, home & kitchen, automotive, clothing & much more. There are new offers featured often so be sure to check back frequently.

Student Prime Discount
If you're a college student, you are also eligible to get 50% off Amazon Prime plus a free 6-month trial! Just click here and sign up using your .edu email address and expected graduation year.

Amazon Giveaways
Did you know that Amazon also has a giveaway section as well? You can save up to 40% off for free. Some giveaways require you to watch a video.

Prime Exclusive Deals & Products
Amazon Prime members can get exclusive deals by shopping this section. Get early access to deals as well as other exclusive offers just for Prime members.

Amazon Pantry Value Store
Get exclusive savings on brands at Amazon Pantry's value store. Get food, beverage, household & pets, beauty & grooming items, and more. Plus, get free shipping on all Prime pantry orders of $35 or more.

Amazon Prime Credit Card
Frequent Amazon Prime shoppers may want to consider signing up for a Prime Card. You get 5% back every day and bonus rewards on select items! There are two cards available: Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card or the Amazon Prime Store card.

For even more savings, subscribe to DealsPlus to get the best coupons and offers sent straight to your inbox!More
611 used today - 543 comments
$10 OFF
Code
$10 Off $10 First Prime Now Purchase

Amazon is offering $10 off your first $10 Prime Now purchase when you enter this promo code at checkout!

Note: Offer is valid for first-time orders only.More
317 used today - 2 comments
OFFER
Sale
Free $5 Amazon Credit When You Add $30 Amazon Cash

Offer Details:
  • Try Amazon Cash for the first time by adding $20 or more to your Amazon Balance and earn a $5 Amazon Credit towards your next purchase on Amazon.com.
  • Your discount will automatically be applied at checkout.
  • Limited time offer, one per Amazon customer account.More
44 used today - 1 comment - Expires 11/30/20
$10 OFF
Code
$10 Off $50+ First Prime Pantry Purchase

For a limited time, Amazon Prime customers can take advantage of this Prime Pantry offer. Get $10 off your first Prime Pantry order of $50 or more with this Amazon promo code. You will receive your $10 reward by email and it will then be added to your account. One per customer.More
40 used today - 23 comments
FREE GIFT
Code
$5 Amazon Credit with $50 Amazon Gift Card Text Purchase (Select Accounts)

Purchase a $50 Amazon gift card via text and get free $5 Amazon credit.More
26 used today - 2 comments - Expires 12/22/20
$10 OFF
$10 Off First $50 Whole Foods Purchase

10 used today - 1 comment - Expires 12/31/20
$5 OFF
$5 Off $10 Coupon with Select Prime Purchase

Amazon is offering a $5 off $10 coupon when you make a purchase of select Prime items with a Prime membership. To see if you bought an item that qualified, visit this page.More
73 used today
$10 OFF
Sale

$10 Off $20 App Purchase (Select Accounts)

98 used today - Expires 12/31/20
Sale

Amazon Holiday Wish Book 2020 Ad

7 used today
Sale

Amazon 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

5 used today - Expires 12/31/20
Sale

Amazon 2020 Holiday Toy List

2 used today - Expires 12/31/20
Sale

Oprah's Favorite Things

Check out all of Oprah's favorite things on Amazon!More
4 used today - Expires 12/25/20
SALE
Sale

Amazon Live Holiday Deals

Everyday around 8am, Amazon is live streaming their latest holiday deals! These deals usually last for one day only, so grab them while you can. Shipping is free for orders of $25 or more, or with a Prime membership.

What is Amazon Live?
Amazon Live is the online retailers latest effort to take on QVC with live-streamed video. Everyday around 8am, Amazon puts out a new live stream featuring the latest deals. Many of these deals are available for one day only, so be sure to snag them before they're gone.

Watch today's live stream here.More
7 used today
FREE W/P
$15 Credit with $50 Amazon Gift Card Purchase (Select Accounts)

40 used today - Expires 12/20/20
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Up to 50% or More Off Bargain Bin

Amazon is offering up to 50% or more off when you shop their bargain bin. Even better, get free shipping with Amazon Prime.More
2 used today
Sale

Up to $700 Credit with Eligible Samsung Trade-in

Offer Details:
  • Buy the new Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip device from Amazon.com
  • Visit Samsung using the link below to trade in your device
  • Send in your trade-in device using the pre-paid shipping label provided by Samsung
  • Samsung receives and reviews your device. Credit is added to your Amazon accountMore
1 comment
20% OFF
Sale

Up to 20% Off Renewed Coupons On Refurb Items

9 used today - 2 comments
Sale

Deals & Products Just for Prime Members

Shop this exclusive section full of deals meant only for Prime members! Shop this section to find savings on electronics, clothing, home goods, kitchen items, and more!

Don't have an Amazon Prime account? You can sign up for free here! Use your Prime membership to get fast, free delivery on over 100 million items, acess to Prime video, over a thousand Kindle books, and more.

If you do not have an Amazon Prime account, you can still save up to 50% off or more when you shop their bargain bin.More
16 used today - 6 comments
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Or More Amazon Warehouse Items

Shop Amazon Warehouse's bargain bin and get up to 50% off or more on already-reduced items! This is one of the best places to save on Amazon since this is the final chance to get these items.

All Amazon Prime members get free shipping on select items. Or, everyone gets free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

If you have an Amazon Prime account, you can also find exclusive products and deals just for Prime members. If you do not have an Amazon Prime account, you can sign up here and get one for $12.99 a month!More
16 used today - 31 comments
15% OFF
Sale

15% Off 5+ Items (Subscribe & Save)

Save up to 15% off when receiving 5+ items in one auto-delivery order to one address.

Prime members can unlock 20% savings on subscriptions to diapers, baby food and more when receiving 5+ products in one auto-delivery to one address.More
13 used today
Sale

Amazon Value Store | Deals from $2

Get exclusive savings on the Pantry's value store.More
3 used today - 2 comments
75% OFF
Sale

Up to 75% Off Deal of The Day

See today's deal at Amazon.com and save up to 75% on your purchase. Free shipping is available on select daily deals, free shipping is available on all orders with Amazon Prime (Get Prime free for 30 days).More
12 used today - 17 comments
FREE
Sale

Amazon Giveaways

Amazon is having giveaways on over a thousand items. Some items require you to watch a short video to enter while others have no requirement. Once you enter to win, you will be notified via email at a later date. Or, you will receive an instant discount on select items!

You can even subscribe at the top right of the page to be alerted of any new getaways.More
1 used today - 30 comments
Sale

5% Back with Prime Card

Sign up for an Amazon Prime card and you can get 5% back every day plus bonus rewards on select items! Additionally, you will be able to get 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drug store or 1% back on all other purchases. No annual fees or foreign transaction fees!More
2 used today - 2 comments
30% OFF
Sale

Up to 30% Off Amazon Baby Coupons

Here you can find all of Amazon's baby coupons. You can save up to 30% off diapers, night lights, baby wipes, and more!More
1 used today - 4 comments
30% OFF
Sale

Exclusive Benefits for Amazon Customers | Avis Rent A Car

Save up to 30% off base rates. Get 10% back in an Amazon.com Gift Card after your rental is completeMore
1 used today
50% OFF
Sale

Free 6-Month Amazon Prime Trial + 50% Off For Students

Amazon is offering a 6-month free trial of Prime with 2-day shipping, movies & TV. After 6 months, get Prime for 50% off.

Prime Video, Prime Twitch & Prime Reading now included.More
6 used today - 17 comments
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Prime Membership with EBT or Medicaid Card

Amazon is offering 50% off their Prime membership to qualifying customers with an EBT or Medicaid card.More
1 used today
Sale

$10 & Under + Free Shipping Items

These $10 and under items at Amazon come with free shipping as well!More
13 used today - 3 comments
FREE
Sale

Free Unlimited Photo Storage with Prime

1 used today
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Amazon Fashion

Get up to 70% off clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids! Current offers include hot deals from popular brands. You can also get deals on luggage, jewelry, watches, and more. Watch out for promo codes for shoes and clothes!More
5 used today - 3 comments
50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Books

Save up to 50% off by shopping Amazon's book deals.More
2 used today - 5 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Earn Rewards or Discounts With Amazon No-Rush Shipping

Start getting rewards or discounts when you use Amazon's free no-rush shipping. Your order will come within 6 business days and a discount will be applied to your order or you will earn a reward once your item ships.More
1 used today - 2 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free 2-Hour Delivery from Whole Food Stores (Prime Members)

1 used today - 3 comments
FREE GIFT
Sale

100,000+ Free Amazon Kindle Books

1 used today - 1 comment
In-Store

2020 Holiday Electronics Gift Guide

Amazon's Electronics Gift Guide is here! This portal is your one-stop shop to the absolute BEST electronics deals you'll find from Amazon.More
4 used today
Sale

4 Months of Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99

1 comment
85% OFF
Sale

Up to 85% Off Outlet Deals

Discounts on thousands of overstock items.

Popular Categories:
  • Under $10
  • Best Sellers
  • Overstock Deals
  • Home & Furniture
  • Electronics
  • Beauty
  • Clothing
  • Automotive
  • Kitchen
  • OutdooorsMore
    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free 6 Months of Amazon Music with Select Echo Devices

    3 used today
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Kindle Unlimited

    Save 50% off 6 months, 33% off 12 months, or 40% off 24 months of Kindle unlimited!More
    Expires 12/31/20
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    $1 Digital Reward w/ Free No-Rush Shipping

    OFFER
    Sale

    Free $5 Amazon Credit w/ $30+ Amazon Balance

    Adding $30 or More to Your Amazon Balance and Earn a $5 Amazon Credit Towards Your Next Purchase On Amazon.com.More
    9 used today - Expires 11/30/20
    15% OFF
    Sale

    15% Off Select Food Products and More (EBT Cardholders)

    Expires 12/31/20
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Renewed Coupon Deals On Refurbs

    25% OFF
    Sale

    Free Gift Card + 25% Off New Echo with Echo Trade-in

    $15 OFF
    Sale

    Two $15 Off $20 Offers w/ First Amazon App Order

    4 used today - Expires 12/31/20
    In-Store

    Up To 80% Off Fashion & Clothing

    Save up to 80% on top fashion brands, including Carhartt, adidas, Calvin Klein, Amazon Essentials, and much more! Get instant discounts through this link.More
    2 used today
    40% OFF
    Sale

    40% Off Goodthreads | Exclusively At Amazon

    We'll let you in on one Amazon's best-kept secrets. Goodthreads is a line of smart, versatile apparel for both women and men.More
    5 used today
    In-Store

    Up to 50% Off TVs, Tablets, Video Games & More - Amazon Warehouse Sale

    3 used today
    BOGO FREE
    Sale

    Buy 2, Get 1 Free Books, Movies & Music

    3 used today
    20% OFF
    Sale

    20% Off Items Sold By Amazon (Wedding Registry)

    Looking to get a 20% off Amazon promo code? Save 20% off your entire order at Amazon.com with a wedding registry! You can qualify for a wedding gift promotion every two years. The 20% off promo code is valid for Amazon Prime members on just about anything sold by Amazon.com, however non-Prime members can still receive 10% off! Your one-time use promo code is valid for 90 days from the event date. Keep in mind that you can only use this offer on one order!More
    50 comments
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    $70 Amazon Gift Card | Visa Rewards Card Sign Up

    For Prime Members, you will get a $70 Amazon gift card once approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card. Both cards are free (no annual fee) plus, no foreign transaction fees! Click on the link above for more details.More
    19 comments
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free Amazon Baby Box

    To get started, follow these steps:

    1. Sign up for an Amazon Baby Registry & Amazon Prime
    Once registered Sign in and click Complete the Registry Checklist (used to be called Jumpstart) to 100% (must add an item to the registry from every category & subcategory)

    2. Search on Amazon and find something that's at least $10 and click "Add to Baby Registry" button, go back to your registry and purchase it (doesn't have to be a baby item)

    3. Once your item ships, Go Back and click Claim Now and Check out Or add it to your cart.

    4. During Checkout be sure to check the box that says "Use $35 Promotional Credit"

    What is in Your Welcome Box?
    The box will include samples AND full size products, which vary from box to box but usually includes baby food, diapers, wipes, lotion, baby wash, rash cream, pacifiers and more!    More
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping On $25+

    Note: Some items still requires orders of $35 to get free shippingMore
    7 used today - 19 comments
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 40% Off Amazon TV & Electronics Coupons

    Click to see all Amazon coupons and promo codes of the week to use on electronics and electronic accessories! Clip any coupon you would like to use, and a 40% off discount will be added in your cart for savings up to 50%.More
    3 used today - 43 comments
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free 2-Day Shipping | Amazon Prime

    Amazon offers free 2-day shipping on everything with Prime, no minimum purchase required. Shoppers can get a free 30-day trial to Prime with no obligation or penalty. Anyone who signs up can share a free trial membership with one other person.More
    17 comments
    20% OFF
    Sale

    Free 2-Day Shipping + Up to 20% Off with Amazon Mom

    2 comments
    20% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 20% Off Grocery Subscribe & Save Coupons

    5 comments
    Sale

    Prime Pantry Coupons, Discounts, Promo Codes

    See today's Prime Pantry coupons and promo codes from Amazon and save at least 10-20% off!More
    1 used today
    Sale

    5% Back On Every Purchase | Amazon Rewards Visa

    Get 5% back with every purchase at Amazon.com when you use an Amazon credit card! You also get 2% back at restaurants and 1% back on all other purchases! There is no annual fee, there are no foreign transaction fees, and it is available to qualifying Prime members.More
    20% OFF
    Sale

    20% Off Prime-exclusive Baby Items

    2 used today
    75% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 75% Off Amazon Exclusive Deals

    1 comment
    Sale

    Amazon Bargain FInds

    2 comments
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Comixology Unlimited Free for 6 Months

    $10 OFF
    Sale

    $10 Off $50 Food Products

    3 used today
    $10 OFF
    Sale

    $10 Off $40 Household Products

    3 used today
    Sale

    Claim Your $15 Coupon for First App Purchase Now! Come Back 24 Hours After Your Purchase to Claim Your Next $15 Coupon

    5 used today - Expires 12/31/20
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free $5 Amazon Credit When You Watch 8 Hours

    4 used today - Expires 12/31/20
    $15 OFF
    Sale

    $15 Off Next Qualifying $20 Order with 1st App Order

    5 used today - Expires 12/31/20

    About Amazon

    Amazon is the world's largest online retailer with countless items including books & Kindle ebook downloads, mp3 music, instant video, games, tv, electronics, furniture, clothes, toys, groceries, apps & more.

    How to Use an Amazon Coupon Code Online

    1. Add desired item(s) to the shopping cart.

    2. Click the cart icon on the top right corner.
    3. Enter your code into the â€œAdd a gift card or promotion codeâ€ box and click â€œApply.â€
    4. See discount on qualifying items. New order total reflects discount.
    What are the best coupons for Amazon?

    With so many different categories at Amazon, it's difficult to say what the absolute best coupons are. Some of the best ones come from clothing and accessories. Typically you will save around 20% off shoes and apparel for women, men, kids, babies and toddlers. Grocery coupons also come in handy, especially for bulk purchases.

    What are the best deals for Amazon?

    The first thing that comes to mind when thinking of a great Amazon deal is something electronic. They typically offer huge discounts on TVs, video games, computers, laptops, iPads and many more. Toys are also offered at very low prices compared to other department stores. Subscribe & Save deals on groceries and other essentials always include free shipping and offer an extra 5% discount. The subscriptions can be cancelled at any time with no penalty. The best Amazon deals include free shipping with Prime plus Gold Box, daily & lightning deals where you can save 20% off or more. Save the most on your order when you use today's best Amazon.com coupons, deals, sales and free shipping offers.

    Should I Get Amazon Prime?

    No matter what you purchase, we recommend that you checkout with Amazon Prime to get free 2-day shipping on everything. If you're thinking of getting Amazon Prime, then you should know all the benefits it includes - especially for $99 per year! The original purpose of Amazon Prime was to provide free 2-day shipping on all orders with no minimum purchase. Without physical store locations, offering free shipping was effective in making their vast inventory conveniently available to everyone. Over time, Amazon added more perks and features to Prime giving their customers more for their money.
    • You can use Prime for free for 30 days to try out free 2-day shipping and other features during the trial period.

    • You can share your account with one other adult in your household.

    • You can select free no-rush shipping if you don't mind your order taking more than two days to ship and you'll receive free Amazon credit! It's like getting a rebate on Prime while still getting your items shipped for free.

    • You can listen to Prime music or watch Prime instant video. Anyone with Amazon Prime can also watch popular HBO shows for free including The Sopranos, The Wire, and other popular titles.


    What are the Best Amazon Black Friday Deals?

    Amazon is one of the top destinations for Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and by one of the top, we mean top five (other top destinations include Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and Kohl's).

    The best Amazon Black Friday deals are usually on electronics like TVs and laptops, however the best ones sell out extremely quickly. It's almost unfair how insanely quickly the best deals sell out, but then again, there's a reason Black Friday has that reputation. Make sure you are online before midnight, then be vigilant about pressing "refresh" on their Black Friday deals and sales page until the deal you want is available. Luckily, you'll know what most of the deals are before they go live, but some are hidden until the last moment, which can trick some shoppers with trigger fingers to accidentally buy items they don't want (yes, the deals really sell out that quickly).

    Remember, their Black Friday deals last the entire week leading up to Black Friday (Friday, November 27, 2020) and continue the week after with Cyber Monday Deals Week starting on Cyber Monday. Don't forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to get free 2-day shipping.

    Now Live! Amazon Cyber Monday Deals

