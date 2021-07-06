Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
40% OFF
Sale

Up to 40% Off with Amazon Coupons

Save up to 40% off when you shop with today's Amazon coupons. Sign in to see all available coupons. To redeem a coupon, click on a coupon and then add the item to your cart. The discount will be automatically applied when you check out.

Amazon Bargain Bin
Looking to save even more? Check out Amazon warehouse's bargain bin where you can get up to 50% off or more! Shop and save on books, home & kitchen, automotive, clothing & much more. There are new offers featured often so be sure to check back frequently.

Student Prime Discount
If you're a college student, you are also eligible to get 50% off Amazon Prime plus a free 6-month trial! Just click here and sign up using your .edu email address and expected graduation year.

Prime Exclusive Deals & Products
Amazon Prime members can get exclusive deals by shopping this section. Get early access to deals as well as other exclusive offers just for Prime members.

Amazon Pantry Value Store
Get exclusive savings on brands at Amazon Pantry's value store. Get food, beverage, household & pets, beauty & grooming items, and more. Plus, get free shipping on all Prime pantry orders of $35 or more.

Amazon Prime Credit Card
Frequent Amazon Prime shoppers may want to consider signing up for a Prime Card. You get 5% back every day and bonus rewards on select items! There are two cards available: Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card or the Amazon Prime Store card.

For even more savings, subscribe to DealsPlus to get the best coupons and offers sent straight to your inbox!More
$10 OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Extra $10 Off $40 On Select Household Items

Get an extra $10 off when you spend $40 or more on select household items! No code necessary, discount automatically applied at checkout.

Note: Exclusions & Restrictions Apply.More
$10 OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

$10 Off $10 First Prime Now Purchase

Amazon is offering $10 off your first $10 Prime Now purchase when you enter this promo code at checkout!

Note: Offer is valid for first-time orders only.More
FREE $40
Code
Coupon verified!

Free $40 Credit with In-Garage Delivery

Right now, Amazon is offering Prime members a free $40 credit when you try out their in-garage delivery! You will give the delivery person one-time access to your garage and they can delivery your package contact-free.

To Get Your $40 Credit:
  • Check your zip code eligibility here
  • If necessary, purchase a myQ Smart Garage Hub
  • Set up Key by Amazon in-garage delivery in the myQ app
  • Choose Key delivery at checkout, and use the promo code to receive your $40 credit toward your first in-garage delivery!

Note: Some exclusions apply.More
$15 OFF
Sale

Free $30 for Shopping in The App (New App Users)

For a limited time, eligible customers can now score $30 to shop in the Amazon. Claim your first $15 off (next qualifying $25 purchase) when you download and make your first app purchase, and then come back 24 hours after to claim your second $15 coupon.

Note: Offer is valid for eligible customers only. Exclusions may apply.More
FREE GIFT
Code

Free Virtual Livestream for Prime Members

Discover new places, shop local items! Prime members, try your fist live virtual experience when you enter this code. Valid for sessions under $50More
OFFER
Code

Amazon Treasure Truck!

You can get one must-have item hand-picked by Amazon's Treasure Truck near you! Sign up here for offer-day text notifications.

Offer Details:
  1. Amazon hand-picks one must-have item
  2. You receive a text of that day's offer
  3. You purchase the item in the Amazon app & pick it up at the Truck

To Find a Treasure Truck Near You:
  1. Open the Amazon app (iOS or Android)
  2. Tap on the Main Menu
  3. Tap "Programs and Features"
  4. Then, Tap "Treasure Truck"
  5. Another way Simply text "TRUCK" to 24193 to sign up for text alerts, and we’ll let you know about each and every new offer, as well as other fun surprises. You can always text "STOP" to cancel. Need help? Just text…you guessed it! "HELP".
More
FREE GIFT
Code

Free $15 Amazon Credit with $50 Gift Card Purchase (Select Accounts)

FREE W/P
Code

Free $5 Credit with $50 Gift Card Sent via Text (Select Accounts)

Send at least $50 in Amazon.com Gift Cards by text message and receive a $5 promotional credit automatically applied to your account after the qualifying gift card has been sent.More
$10 OFF
Code

Buy 2 Echo Dots (4th Gen), Get $10 Off Original Price

Offer valid for any two Amazon Echo Dot (4th Gen) devices of the same or different colors.More
Sale

Deals & Products Just for Prime Members

Shop this exclusive section full of deals meant only for Prime members! Shop this section to find savings on electronics, clothing, home goods, kitchen items, and more!

Don't have an Amazon Prime account? You can sign up for free here! Use your Prime membership to get fast, free delivery on over 100 million items, acess to Prime video, over a thousand Kindle books, and more.

If you do not have an Amazon Prime account, you can still save up to 50% off or more when you shop their bargain bin.More
75% OFF
Sale

Up to 75% Off Deal of The Day

See today's deal at Amazon.com and save up to 75% on your purchase. Free shipping is available on select daily deals, free shipping is available on all orders with Amazon Prime (Get Prime free for 30 days).More
20% OFF
Sale

Up to 20% Off Spring Cleaning

Sale

$10 & Under + Free Shipping Items

These $10 and under items at Amazon come with free shipping as well!More
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off Electronics Overstock Sale

15% OFF
Sale

15% Off 5+ Items (Subscribe & Save)

Save up to 15% off when receiving 5+ items in one auto-delivery order to one address.

Prime members can unlock 20% savings on subscriptions to diapers, baby food and more when receiving 5+ products in one auto-delivery to one address.More
Sale

Top-Rated Gifts for Mother's Day

Discover top-rated gifts from small brands for Mother's Day from Amazon Launchpad.More
50% OFF
Sale

Free 6-Month Amazon Prime Trial + 50% Off For Students

Amazon is offering a 6-month free trial of Prime with 2-day shipping, movies & TV. After 6 months, get Prime for 50% off.

Prime Video, Prime Twitch & Prime Reading now included.More
Sale
Coupon verified!

10% or More Back for Mother's Day On Select Items | Cardholders

50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Or More Amazon Warehouse Items

Shop Amazon Warehouse's bargain bin and get up to 50% off or more on already-reduced items! This is one of the best places to save on Amazon since this is the final chance to get these items.

All Amazon Prime members get free shipping on select items. Or, everyone gets free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

If you have an Amazon Prime account, you can also find exclusive products and deals just for Prime members. If you do not have an Amazon Prime account, you can sign up here and get one for $12.99 a month!More
25% OFF
Sale

Up to 25% Off Fitbit Smartwatches with Alexa Built-in

Sale

Amazon Value Store | Deals from $2

Get exclusive savings on the Pantry's value store.More
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free $10 Bonus Credit w/ Amazon Reload

Amazon is offering a $10 Bonus Credit for free when you reload $100 or more to your gift card balance!

Note: offer is valid for your first time Amazon Reload.More
Sale

2021 Mother's Day Gift Guide

Find the perfect gift for mom this year by sharing our favorite picks featured in our Mother's Day Gift Guide.More
40% OFF
Sale

40% Off Goodthreads | Exclusively At Amazon

We'll let you in on one Amazon's best-kept secrets. Goodthreads is a line of smart, versatile apparel for both women and men.More
SALE
Sale
Coupon verified!

Certified Refurbished Amazon Devices from $19.99

70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off Amazon Fashion

Get up to 70% off clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids! Current offers include hot deals from popular brands. You can also get deals on luggage, jewelry, watches, and more. Watch out for promo codes for shoes and clothes!More
Sale
Coupon verified!

5% Back On Every Purchase | Amazon Rewards Visa

Get 5% back with every purchase at Amazon.com when you use an Amazon credit card! You also get 2% back at restaurants and 1% back on all other purchases! There is no annual fee, there are no foreign transaction fees, and it is available to qualifying Prime members.More
40% OFF
Sale

Up to 40% Off Tik Tok Favorites

50% OFF
Sale

Up to 50% Off Books

Save up to 50% off by shopping Amazon's book deals.More
20% OFF
Sale

Up to 20% Off Renewed Coupons On Refurb Items

FREE GIFT
Sale

$70 Amazon Gift Card | Visa Rewards Card Sign Up

For Prime Members, you will get a $70 Amazon gift card once approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card. Both cards are free (no annual fee) plus, no foreign transaction fees! Click on the link above for more details.More
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On $25+

Note: Some items still requires orders of $35 to get free shippingMore
40% OFF
Sale

Up to 40% Off Amazon TV & Electronics Coupons

Click to see all Amazon coupons and promo codes of the week to use on electronics and electronic accessories! Clip any coupon you would like to use, and a 40% off discount will be added in your cart for savings up to 50%.More
50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Prime for Government Assistance Recipients

Prime is just $5.99/month for qualifying government assistance recipients!More
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Up to 50% or More Off Bargain Bin

Amazon is offering up to 50% or more off when you shop their bargain bin. Even better, get free shipping with Amazon Prime.More
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free 2-Day Shipping | Amazon Prime

Amazon offers free 2-day shipping on everything with Prime, no minimum purchase required. Shoppers can get a free 30-day trial to Prime with no obligation or penalty. Anyone who signs up can share a free trial membership with one other person.More
20% OFF
Sale

Free 2-Day Shipping + Up to 20% Off with Amazon Mom

FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Amazon Hot New Releases (Updated Hourly)

Score with Hot New Releases over at Amazon for their latest best-sellers! Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $25+ or with Prime.More
20% OFF
Sale

20% Off Items Sold By Amazon (Wedding Registry)

Looking to get a 20% off Amazon promo code? Save 20% off your entire order at Amazon.com with a wedding registry! You can qualify for a wedding gift promotion every two years. The 20% off promo code is valid for Amazon Prime members on just about anything sold by Amazon.com, however non-Prime members can still receive 10% off! Your one-time use promo code is valid for 90 days from the event date. Keep in mind that you can only use this offer on one order!More
30% OFF
Sale

Up to 30% Off Amazon Baby Coupons

Here you can find all of Amazon's baby coupons. You can save up to 30% off diapers, night lights, baby wipes, and more!More
FREE GIFT
Sale

100,000+ Free Amazon Kindle Books

80%
Sale

Up To 80% Off Fashion & Clothing

Save up to 80% on top fashion brands, including Carhartt, adidas, Calvin Klein, Amazon Essentials, and much more! Get instant discounts through this link.More
Sale

Prime Pantry Coupons, Discounts, Promo Codes

See today's Prime Pantry coupons and promo codes from Amazon and save at least 10-20% off!More
20% OFF
Sale

Up to 20% Off Grocery Subscribe & Save Coupons

30% OFF
Sale

5-30% Off Pets Subscribe and Save Products

SALE
Sale

Amazon Best Seller Deals

25% OFF
Sale

25% Off 1st Order On Select ItemsㅣSubscribe & Save

FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Earn Rewards or Discounts With Amazon No-Rush Shipping

Start getting rewards or discounts when you use Amazon's free no-rush shipping. Your order will come within 6 business days and a discount will be applied to your order or you will earn a reward once your item ships.More
FREE GIFT
Sale

3 Months Free of Amazon Music Unlimited

Get 1 month free 3 months free of amazon music unlimited. $7.99/month after for Prime Members. New subscribers only.More
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free 2-Hour Delivery from Whole Food Stores (Prime Members)

FREE
Sale

Free Unlimited Photo Storage with Prime

$200 OFF
Sale

Up to $200 Off Renewed Deals

50% OFF
Sale

50% Off Prime Membership with EBT or Medicaid Card

Amazon is offering 50% off their Prime membership to qualifying customers with an EBT or Medicaid card.More
Sale

Save More W/ Amazon Assistant

The easy way to save time and money, wherever you shop! Amazon offers their Amazon Assistants Services! You Can Download The chrome Extension and Save More!

What benefits do you get:
  • Compare prices: Look for the low-price badge and save with the 30-day price tracker
  • Order updates, Know when orders arrive
  • New deals daily, Save with deals every day
  • Comparison shopping, See Amazon's price, rating, and reviews
  • Universal Wish List, Stay organized while shoppingMore
30% OFF
Sale

Exclusive Benefits for Amazon Customers | Avis Rent A Car

Save up to 30% off base rates. Get 10% back in an Amazon.com Gift Card after your rental is completeMore
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Amazon Baby Box

To get started, follow these steps:

1. Sign up for an Amazon Baby Registry & Amazon Prime
Once registered Sign in and click Complete the Registry Checklist (used to be called Jumpstart) to 100% (must add an item to the registry from every category & subcategory)

2. Search on Amazon and find something that's at least $10 and click "Add to Baby Registry" button, go back to your registry and purchase it (doesn't have to be a baby item)

3. Once your item ships, Go Back and click Claim Now and Check out Or add it to your cart.

4. During Checkout be sure to check the box that says "Use $35 Promotional Credit"

What is in Your Welcome Box?
The box will include samples AND full size products, which vary from box to box but usually includes baby food, diapers, wipes, lotion, baby wash, rash cream, pacifiers and more!More
85% OFF
Sale

Up to 85% Off Outlet Deals

Discounts on thousands of overstock items.

Popular Categories:
  • Under $10
  • Best Sellers
  • Overstock Deals
  • Home & Furniture
  • Electronics
  • Beauty
  • Clothing
  • Automotive
  • Kitchen
  • OutdooorsMore
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Outlet Deals Under $10

    Check out Amazon's outlet deals featuring items under $10! Prices are as marked. Plus, get free shipping on orders of $25 or more or with Amazon Prime.More
    20% OFF
    Sale

    20% Off Prime-exclusive Baby Items

    75% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 75% Off Amazon Exclusive Deals

    Sale

    Amazon Bargain FInds

    25% OFF
    Sale

    Free Gift Card + 25% Off New Echo with Echo Trade-in

    Amazon FAQ
    What are the best Amazon coupons?
    Amazon has thousands of coupons live at any moment that are usually specific to brands or items. Check their official coupon page or the page of the product you are trying to purchase to see if there is one currently available. To redeem a coupon, simply click on a coupon and then add the item to your cart. The discount will be automatically applied when you check out.




    Looking to save even more? Check out these great sections:
  • Warehouse Bargain Bin
  • Prime Exclusive Deals & Products
  • Amazon Pantry Value Store
  • Deals Of The Day
    • What kind of special discounts are always available?
    Amazon features TONS of ways to save!
    1. Student discount
      6 Month free trail, then 50% off your membership after that
    2. 15% off with subscribe & save
    3. 20% off completion discount with wedding registry
    4. Earn digital rewards with free no-rush shipping

    Amazon does not current offer military discounts.
    Should I Get Amazon Prime?
    Yes! Yes! Yes!


    The original purpose of Amazon Prime was to provide free 2-day shipping on all orders with no minimum purchase. Without physical store locations, offering free shipping was effective in making their vast inventory conveniently available to everyone. Over time, Amazon added more perks and features to Prime giving their customers more for their money.


    • You can use Prime for free for 30 days to try out free 2-day shipping and other features during the trial period.
    • You can share your account with one other adult in your household.
    • You can select free no-rush shipping if you don't mind your order taking more than two days to ship and you'll receive free Amazon credit! It's like getting a rebate on Prime while still getting your items shipped for free.
    • You can listen to Prime music or watch Prime instant video. Anyone with Amazon Prime can also watch popular HBO shows for free including The Sopranos, The Wire, and other popular titles.



    Get 50% Off Prime Membership with an EBT Or Medicaid Card.
    What is their return policy?
    Items can be returned within 30 days of receipt of shipment in most cases. However, some products have different policies or requirements associated with them.




    Kohl's is now accepting Amazon returns!

    How to:
    1. Begin your return with Amazon’s Online Return Center
    2. Select the Kohl’s Dropoff option & Amazon will email you a QR code
    3. Bring the items you’re returning to a Kohl’s store and show the QR code on your smartphone to a Kohl’s associate
    4. They will pack, label and ship your return for free
    What perks do cardholders get?
    Frequent Amazon shoppers should definitely consider signing up for a Prime Card. You will get a $70 Amazon gift card once approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card.

    Earn Rewards!
    • 5% Back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market
    • 2% Back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores
    • 1% Back on all other purchases
    What is the Amazon Treasure Truck?
    Amazon tracks down trending, exclusive or highly discounted products. Once you sign up for the Amazon Truck text alerts, they will send you the details of that day's limited time offer. Buy it on the spot and it will be shipped directly to your door!
    How do I get free shipping?
    Why, you become a PRIME member of course! Prime members get free 2-day shipping on everything, no minimum purchase required. Everyone else gets free shipping when they spend $25 or more.

    Extra $10 Off $40 On Select Household Items

