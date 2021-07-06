Prime day is set for June 21-22. Check your shopping list & get ready! Plus, right now Amazon Prime Members get a $10 Promo Credit for the purchase of $40+ in Amazon Gift Cards. Use this PROMO CODE to redeem your offer.
Offer Details:
Fire TV's starting at $99
$150 amazon gift cards upon approval
30% off Amazon brands
4 months free Amazon Music
53% off your first 4 months of Audible
Free 7 day try-on with Prime Wardrobe, spend $100 get $15 off your first order
4-months free Get ad-free podcasts with Wondery+. Premium podcasts, early access and more!
20% on everyday essentials, home, beauty, and more
Up to 50% Curated Subscription Boxes for everyone delivered every month
97% off Amazon Kids+. Eligible customers save on 3 months of shows, books, and more.
Save up to 40% off when you shop with today's Amazon coupons. Sign in to see all available coupons. To redeem a coupon, click on a coupon and then add the item to your cart. The discount will be automatically applied when you check out.
Amazon Bargain Bin
Looking to save even more? Check out Amazon warehouse's bargain bin where you can get up to 50% off or more! Shop and save on books, home & kitchen, automotive, clothing & much more. There are new offers featured often so be sure to check back frequently.
Student Prime Discount
If you're a college student, you are also eligible to get 50% off Amazon Prime plus a free 6-month trial! Just click here and sign up using your .edu email address and expected graduation year.
Prime Exclusive Deals & Products
Amazon Prime members can get exclusive deals by shopping this section. Get early access to deals as well as other exclusive offers just for Prime members.
Amazon Pantry Value Store
Get exclusive savings on brands at Amazon Pantry's value store. Get food, beverage, household & pets, beauty & grooming items, and more. Plus, get free shipping on all Prime pantry orders of $35 or more.
Amazon Prime Credit Card
Frequent Amazon Prime shoppers may want to consider signing up for a Prime Card. You get 5% back every day and bonus rewards on select items! There are two cards available: Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card or the Amazon Prime Store card.
For even more savings, subscribe to DealsPlus to get the best coupons and offers sent straight to your inbox!More
Another way Simply text "TRUCK" to 24193 to sign up for text alerts, and we’ll let you know about each and every new offer, as well as other fun surprises. You can always text "STOP" to cancel. Need help? Just text…you guessed it! "HELP".
If you make your first-ever order through Prime Wardrobe during from 6/2/2021– 6/22/2021, you can save $15 if you keep more than $100 worth of items you've purchased and enter this promo code at checkout.More
Shop Amazon Warehouse's bargain bin and get up to 50% off or more on already-reduced items! This is one of the best places to save on Amazon since this is the final chance to get these items.
All Amazon Prime members get free shipping on select items. Or, everyone gets free shipping on orders of $35 or more.
If you have an Amazon Prime account, you can also find exclusive products and deals just for Prime members. If you do not have an Amazon Prime account, you can sign up here and get one for $12.99 a month!More
See today's deasl at Amazon.com and save up to 75% on your purchase. Free shipping is available on select daily deals, free shipping is available on all orders with Amazon Prime (Get Prime free for 30 days).More
Right now, Amazon is offering Prime members a free $40 credit when you try out their in-garage delivery! You will give the delivery person one-time access to your garage and they can delivery your package contact-free.
For Prime Members, you will get a 100 Amazon Gift Card once approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card. Both cards are free (no annual fee) plus, no foreign transaction fees! Click on the link above for more details.
Additional Perks:
5% back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market with an eligible Prime membership
2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores
1% back on utilities, rideshare, and all other purchases
No annual credit card fee and no foreign transaction fees
Shop this exclusive section full of deals meant only for Prime members! Shop this section to find savings on electronics, clothing, home goods, kitchen items, and more!
Don't have an Amazon Prime account? You can sign up for free here! Use your Prime membership to get fast, free delivery on over 100 million items, acess to Prime video, over a thousand Kindle books, and more.
If you do not have an Amazon Prime account, you can still save up to 50% off or more when you shop their bargain bin.More
Amazon offers free 2-day shipping on everything with Prime, no minimum purchase required. Shoppers can get a free 30-day trial to Prime with no obligation or penalty. Anyone who signs up can share a free trial membership with one other person.More
Create a baby registry with amazon and get surprise box of items for parents and baby valued up to $35.
To get started, follow these steps:
1. Sign up for an Amazon Baby Registry & Amazon Prime
Once registered Sign in and click Complete the Registry Checklist (used to be called Jumpstart) to 100% (must add an item to the registry from every category & subcategory)
2. Search on Amazon and find something that's at least $10 and click "Add to Baby Registry" button, go back to your registry and purchase it (doesn't have to be a baby item)
3. Once your item ships, Go Back and click Claim Now and Check out Or add it to your cart.
4. During Checkout be sure to check the box that says "Use $35 Promotional Credit"
What is in Your Welcome Box?
The box will include samples AND full size products, which vary from box to box but usually includes baby food, diapers, wipes, lotion, baby wash, rash cream, pacifiers and more!More
Looking to get a 20% off Amazon promo code? Save 20% off your entire order at Amazon.com with a wedding registry! You can qualify for a wedding gift promotion every two years. The 20% off promo code is valid for Amazon Prime members on just about anything sold by Amazon.com, however non-Prime members can still receive 10% off! Your one-time use promo code is valid for 90 days from the event date. Keep in mind that you can only use this offer on one order!More
Start getting rewards or discounts when you use Amazon's free no-rush shipping. Your order will come within 6 business days and a discount will be applied to your order or you will earn a reward once your item ships.More
Click to see all Amazon coupons and promo codes of the week to use on electronics and electronic accessories! Clip any coupon you would like to use, and a 40% off discount will be added in your cart for savings up to 50%.More
Get 5% back with every purchase at Amazon.com when you use an Amazon credit card! You also get 2% back at restaurants and 1% back on all other purchases! There is no annual fee, there are no foreign transaction fees, and it is available to qualifying Prime members.More
Amazon has thousands of coupons live at any moment that are usually specific to brands or items. Check their official coupon page or the page of the product you are trying to purchase to see if there is one currently available. To redeem a coupon, simply click on a coupon and then add the item to your cart. The discount will be automatically applied when you check out.
Looking to save even more? Check out these great sections:
Warehouse Bargain Bin
Prime Exclusive Deals & Products
Amazon Pantry Value Store
Deals Of The Day
What kind of special discounts are always available?
Amazon features TONS of ways to save!
Student discount
6 Month free trail, then 50% off your membership after that
15% off with subscribe & save
20% off completion discount with wedding registry
Earn digital rewards with free no-rush shipping
Amazon does not current offer military discounts.
Should I Get Amazon Prime?
Yes! Yes! Yes!
The original purpose of Amazon Prime was to provide free 2-day shipping on all orders with no minimum purchase. Without physical store locations, offering free shipping was effective in making their vast inventory conveniently available to everyone. Over time, Amazon added more perks and features to Prime giving their customers more for their money.
You can use Prime for free for 30 days to try out free 2-day shipping and other features during the trial period.
You can share your account with one other adult in your household.
You can select free no-rush shipping if you don't mind your order taking more than two days to ship and you'll receive free Amazon credit! It's like getting a rebate on Prime while still getting your items shipped for free.
You can listen to Prime music or watch Prime instant video. Anyone with Amazon Prime can also watch popular HBO shows for free including The Sopranos, The Wire, and other popular titles.
Get 50% Off Prime Membership with an EBT Or Medicaid Card.
What is their return policy?
Items can be returned within 30 days of receipt of shipment in most cases. However, some products have different policies or requirements associated with them.
Kohl's is now accepting Amazon returns! How to:
Begin your return with Amazon’s Online Return Center
Select the Kohl’s Dropoff option & Amazon will email you a QR code
Bring the items you’re returning to a Kohl’s store and show the QR code on your smartphone to a Kohl’s associate
They will pack, label and ship your return for free
What perks do cardholders get?
Frequent Amazon shoppers should definitely consider signing up for a Prime Card. You will get a $70 Amazon gift card once approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card. Earn Rewards!
5% Back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market
2% Back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores
1% Back on all other purchases
What is the Amazon Treasure Truck?
Amazon tracks down trending, exclusive or highly discounted products. Once you sign up for the Amazon Truck text alerts, they will send you the details of that day's limited time offer. Buy it on the spot and it will be shipped directly to your door!
How do I get free shipping?
Why, you become a PRIME member of course! Prime members get free 2-day shipping on everything, no minimum purchase required. Everyone else gets free shipping when they spend $25 or more.
Prime day is set for June 21-22. Check your shopping list & get ready! Plus, right now Amazon Prime Members get a $10 Promo Credit for the purchase of $40+ in Amazon Gift Cards. Use this PROMO CODE to redeem your offer.
Offer Details:
Fire TV's starting at $99
$150 amazon gift cards upon approval
30% off Amazon brands
4 months free Amazon Music
53% off your first 4 months of Audible
Free 7 day try-on with Prime Wardrobe, spend $100 get $15 off your first order
4-months free Get ad-free podcasts with Wondery+. Premium podcasts, early access and more!
20% on everyday essentials, home, beauty, and more
Up to 50% Curated Subscription Boxes for everyone delivered every month
97% off Amazon Kids+. Eligible customers save on 3 months of shows, books, and more.