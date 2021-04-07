Home Coupons Stores Cashback
Coupon of the Day
PRIME DAY
Sale

Early Amazon Prime Deals + $10 Promo Credit

Prime day is set for June 21-22. Check your shopping list & get ready! Plus, right now Amazon Prime Members get a $10 Promo Credit for the purchase of $40+ in Amazon Gift Cards. Use this PROMO CODE to redeem your offer.


Offer Details:
  • Fire TV's starting at $99
  • $150 amazon gift cards upon approval
  • 30% off Amazon brands
  • 4 months free Amazon Music
  • 53% off your first 4 months of Audible
  • Free 7 day try-on with Prime Wardrobe, spend $100 get $15 off your first order
  • 4-months free Get ad-free podcasts with Wondery+. Premium podcasts, early access and more!
  • 20% on everyday essentials, home, beauty, and more
  • Up to 50% Curated Subscription Boxes for everyone delivered every month
  • 97% off Amazon Kids+. Eligible customers save on 3 months of shows, books, and more.More
Get Deal
Expires 6/20/21
FREE W/P
Code

$10 Promo Credit $40+ Amazon Gift Card Purchase

Amazon Prime Members: Get a $10 Promo Credit for the purchase of $40+ in Amazon Gift Cards.

Explore Prime Day! Amazon Gift Cards can now be spent towards the purchase of a Prime membership: give the gift of Prime!

How to Redeem this Offer:
  1. Tap the "Apply code to your account" button or enter this promo code at checkout
  2. Add $40 or more in select Amazon.com Gift Cards
    to your cart
  3. You will receive a $10 promotional credit to your account two days after your purchaseMore
Get Coupon Code
Expires 6/20/21
40% OFF
Sale

Up to 40% Off with Amazon Coupons

Save up to 40% off when you shop with today's Amazon coupons. Sign in to see all available coupons. To redeem a coupon, click on a coupon and then add the item to your cart. The discount will be automatically applied when you check out.

Amazon Bargain Bin
Looking to save even more? Check out Amazon warehouse's bargain bin where you can get up to 50% off or more! Shop and save on books, home & kitchen, automotive, clothing & much more. There are new offers featured often so be sure to check back frequently.

Student Prime Discount
If you're a college student, you are also eligible to get 50% off Amazon Prime plus a free 6-month trial! Just click here and sign up using your .edu email address and expected graduation year.

Prime Exclusive Deals & Products
Amazon Prime members can get exclusive deals by shopping this section. Get early access to deals as well as other exclusive offers just for Prime members.

Amazon Pantry Value Store
Get exclusive savings on brands at Amazon Pantry's value store. Get food, beverage, household & pets, beauty & grooming items, and more. Plus, get free shipping on all Prime pantry orders of $35 or more.

Amazon Prime Credit Card
Frequent Amazon Prime shoppers may want to consider signing up for a Prime Card. You get 5% back every day and bonus rewards on select items! There are two cards available: Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card or the Amazon Prime Store card.

For even more savings, subscribe to DealsPlus to get the best coupons and offers sent straight to your inbox!More
Get Deal
542 comments
$10 OFF
Code

$10 Off When You Add Your Discover Card

Get $10 off coupon when you add your Discover card to Amazon and enter this promo code at checkout.

Offer Details:
  • Step 1: Add your discover card to Amazon
  • Step 2: Use this promo code at checkout
  • Step 3: Check out with your newly added Discover card. Your $10 off will reflect on the final order page.

    Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
1 comment
FREE $40
Code

Free $40 Credit with In-Garage Delivery

Right now, Amazon is offering Prime members a free $40 credit when you try out their in-garage delivery! You will give the delivery person one-time access to your garage and they can delivery your package contact-free.

To Get Your $40 Credit:
  • Check your zip code eligibility here
  • If necessary, purchase a myQ Smart Garage Hub
  • Set up Key by Amazon in-garage delivery in the myQ app
  • Choose Key delivery at checkout, and use the promo code to receive your $40 credit toward your first in-garage delivery!

Note: Some exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
1 comment
$20 OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

Extra $20 Off $40 Coupon w/ First In-App Purchase

Eligible Prime members who sign in to the Amazon shopping app for the first time and make a purchase get $20 off their next qualifying $40 order made on the Amazon shopping app.More
Get Deal
Expires 6/22/21
40% OFF
Sale
Coupon verified!

40% Off Panera Order + Free $3 Prime Day Credit

40% Off Your Panera Order on June 21 or June 22 when you register your MyPanera Rewards account through Amazon here. Plus, you'll score a $3 credit for free to use on Amazon during Prime Day 2021!More
Get Deal
Expires 6/22/21
FREE $10
Sale

Free $10 Credit with Small Business Purchase

Today through June 20th, Amazon is offering a free $10 Amazon Prime Day credit when you spend $10+ with small businesses.

Offer Details:
  • Spend $10 on procudts from small businesses
  • Claim $10 credit via confirmation email
  • Spend $10 credit on Prime Day from Jun 21- Jun 22

    Note: Exclusions apply.More
    • Get Deal
    1 comment - Expires 6/20/21
    20% OFF
    Sale

    15-20% Off + Free Shipping | Subscribe & Save

    Save up to 15% off when receiving 5+ items in one auto-delivery order to one address.

    Prime members can unlock 20% savings on subscriptions to diapers, baby food and more when receiving 5+ products in one auto-delivery to one address.    More
    Get Deal
    11 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Buy 2 Get 1 Free On Select Skincare Products

    No code necessary, discount automatically applied at checkout.More
    Get Deal
    2 used today
    OFFER
    Code

    Amazon Treasure Truck!

    You can get one must-have item hand-picked by Amazon's Treasure Truck near you! Sign up here for offer-day text notifications.

    Offer Details:
    1. Amazon hand-picks one must-have item
    2. You receive a text of that day's offer
    3. You purchase the item in the Amazon app & pick it up at the Truck

    To Find a Treasure Truck Near You:
    1. Open the Amazon app (iOS or Android)
    2. Tap on the Main Menu
    3. Tap "Programs and Features"
    4. Then, Tap "Treasure Truck"
    5. Another way Simply text "TRUCK" to 24193 to sign up for text alerts, and we’ll let you know about each and every new offer, as well as other fun surprises. You can always text "STOP" to cancel. Need help? Just text…you guessed it! "HELP".
    More
    Get Coupon Code
    12 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free $15 Amazon Credit with $50 Gift Card Purchase (Select Accounts)

    Get Coupon Code
    Expires 6/28/21
    PRIME DAY
    Sale

    Amazon Prime Day 2021 (6/21-6/22)

    Amazon Prime Day is reportedly set for June 21 and 22More
    Get Deal
    3 comments - Expires 6/22/21
    $7.50 OFF
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    $7.50 Off $50 Bath & Body Works Gift Card

    Get Coupon Code
    Expires 6/20/21
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Prime Day Tv Deals + 10% Back

    Get Deal
    Expires 6/20/21
    $10 OFF
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    $10 Off $50 Gap Gift Cards

    Valid for Athleta, Gap, Banana Republic and Old Navy!More
    Get Coupon Code
    Expires 6/20/21
    $7.50 OFF
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    $7.50 Off $50 PETCO Gift Card

    Get Coupon Code
    Expires 6/20/21
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free $150 Amazon Gift Card Instantly Upon Approval

    Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card. Get a $150 Amazon Gift Card !instantly upon approval. Plus, get 10% back or more on select products through Prime Day.

    Perks:
    • 5% back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market with an eligible Prime
      membership
    • 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores
    • 1% back on utilities, rideshare, and all other purchases
    • 10% back or more on select products on Prime DayMore
    Get Deal
    Expires 6/22/21
    FREEBIE
    Code

    21 4x5.3" or 4x6" Photo Prints for Free

    Get Coupon Code
    Expires 6/20/21
    $10 OFF
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    $10 Off $50 Logan's Roadhouse Gift Card

    Get Coupon Code
    Expires 6/20/21
    75% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 75% Off Deals of The Day

    See today's deasl at Amazon.com and save up to 75% on your purchase. Free shipping is available on select daily deals, free shipping is available on all orders with Amazon Prime (Get Prime free for 30 days).More
    Get Deal
    18 comments
    50% OFF
    Sale

    50% Off Or More Amazon Warehouse Items

    Shop Amazon Warehouse's bargain bin and get up to 50% off or more on already-reduced items! This is one of the best places to save on Amazon since this is the final chance to get these items.

    All Amazon Prime members get free shipping on select items. Or, everyone gets free shipping on orders of $35 or more.

    If you have an Amazon Prime account, you can also find exclusive products and deals just for Prime members. If you do not have an Amazon Prime account, you can sign up here and get one for $12.99 a month!    More
    Get Deal
    31 comments
    Sale

    Spring Into Summer Deals

    Get Deal
    2 used today
    FREE W/P
    Code

    Free $5 Credit with $50 Gift Card Sent via Text (Select Accounts)

    Send at least $50 in Amazon.com Gift Cards by text message and receive a $5 promotional credit automatically applied to your account after the qualifying gift card has been sent.More
    Get Coupon Code
    Expires 6/28/21
    $15 OFF
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    $15 Off $100+ On First Prime Wardrobe Purchase

    If you make your first-ever order through Prime Wardrobe during from 6/2/2021– 6/22/2021, you can save $15 if you keep more than $100 worth of items you've purchased and enter this promo code at checkout.More
    Get Coupon Code
    1 comment - Expires 6/22/21
    FREE GIFT
    Code

    Free Virtual Livestream for Prime Members

    Discover new places, shop local items! Prime members, try your fist live virtual experience when you enter this code. Valid for sessions under $50More
    Get Coupon Code
    4 used today
    20% OFF
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Up to 20% Off Daily Essentials (Prime Members)

    Save on daily essentials from Amazon's private and select exclusive brands.More
    Get Deal
    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free $10 Bonus Credit w/ Amazon Reload

    Amazon is offering a $10 Bonus Credit for free when you reload $100 or more to your gift card balance!

    Note: offer is valid for your first time Amazon Reload.    More
    Get Deal
    1 used today
    Sale

    Father's Day Electronics Gift Guide

    Get Deal
    Expires 6/20/21
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    $100 Amazon Gift Card | Visa Rewards Card Sign Up

    For Prime Members, you will get a 100 Amazon Gift Card once approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card. Both cards are free (no annual fee) plus, no foreign transaction fees! Click on the link above for more details.

    Additional Perks:
    • 5% back at Amazon and Whole Foods Market with an eligible Prime membership
    • 2% back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores
    • 1% back on utilities, rideshare, and all other purchases
    • No annual credit card fee and no foreign transaction feesMore
    Get Deal
    19 comments
    FREE
    Sale
    Coupon verified!

    Get 4 Months Free Amazon Music

    Get 1 4 months free of Amazon Music for a limited time!

    Note: $7.99/month after. New Subscribers only.    More
    Get Deal
    2 used today
    Sale

    2021 Father's Day Gift Guide

    Save on gaming, fashion, sports, tech, handmade gifts & more!More
    Get Deal
    Expires 6/20/21
    $10 OFF
    Code
    Coupon verified!

    $10 Off $50 Top Golf Gift Card

    Get Coupon Code
    Expires 6/20/21
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free Shipping On $25+

    Get free shipping on orders of $25 or more from Amazon. Become an Amazon Prime member to get free shipping on every order!More
    Get Deal
    19 comments
    Sale

    4th of July Deals & Savings

    Get Deal
    Expires 7/4/21
    50% OFF
    Sale

    50% Off Prime Membership with EBT or Medicaid Card

    Amazon is offering 50% off their Prime membership to qualifying customers with an EBT or Medicaid card.More
    Get Deal
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Free 2-Day Shipping | Amazon Prime

    Amazon offers free 2-day shipping on everything with Prime, no minimum purchase required. Shoppers can get a free 30-day trial to Prime with no obligation or penalty. Anyone who signs up can share a free trial membership with one other person.More
    Get Deal
    17 comments
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free Amazon Baby Box | Baby Registry

    Create a baby registry with amazon and get surprise box of items for parents and baby valued up to $35.

    To get started, follow these steps:

    1. Sign up for an Amazon Baby Registry & Amazon Prime
    Once registered Sign in and click Complete the Registry Checklist (used to be called Jumpstart) to 100% (must add an item to the registry from every category & subcategory)

    2. Search on Amazon and find something that's at least $10 and click "Add to Baby Registry" button, go back to your registry and purchase it (doesn't have to be a baby item)

    3. Once your item ships, Go Back and click Claim Now and Check out Or add it to your cart.

    4. During Checkout be sure to check the box that says "Use $35 Promotional Credit"

    What is in Your Welcome Box?
    The box will include samples AND full size products, which vary from box to box but usually includes baby food, diapers, wipes, lotion, baby wash, rash cream, pacifiers and more!    More
    Get Deal
    1 used today
    SALE
    Sale

    Outlet Deals Under $10

    Check out Amazon's outlet deals featuring items under $10! Prices are as marked. Plus, get free shipping on orders of $25 or more or with Amazon Prime.More
    Get Deal
    1 used today
    50% OFF
    Sale

    50% Off + Free 6-Month Amazon Prime Trial | Prime Student

    Amazon is offering students a 6-month free trial of Prime. After 6 months, get Prime for 50% off.

    Additional Perks:
    • Showtime movies and shows for $0.99/month
    • Headphones and Amazon Echo device playing music
      Amazon Music Unlimited for $0.99/month, stream 70 million songs, ad-free
    • Free 2-month trial and read over a million titles on any deviceMore
    Get Deal
    17 comments
    20% OFF
    Sale

    Up to $200 Off Renewed Coupons On Refurb Items

    Get Deal
    2 comments
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Amazon Hot New Releases (Updated Hourly)

    Score with Hot New Releases over at Amazon for their latest best-sellers! Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $25+ or with Prime.More
    Get Deal
    Sale

    Deals & Products Just for Prime Members

    Shop this exclusive section full of deals meant only for Prime members! Shop this section to find savings on electronics, clothing, home goods, kitchen items, and more!

    Don't have an Amazon Prime account? You can sign up for free here! Use your Prime membership to get fast, free delivery on over 100 million items, acess to Prime video, over a thousand Kindle books, and more.

    If you do not have an Amazon Prime account, you can still save up to 50% off or more when you shop their bargain bin.    More
    Get Deal
    6 comments
    80% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 80% Off Overstock Electronics

    Get Deal
    2 used today
    85% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 85% Off Outlet Deals

    Discounts on thousands of overstock items.

    Popular Categories:
  • Under $10
  • Best Sellers
  • Overstock Deals
  • Home & Furniture
  • Electronics
  • Beauty
  • Clothing
  • Automotive
  • Kitchen
  • OutdooorsMore
    • Get Deal
    1 used today
    Sale

    Earn 20% Back On Amazon Purchases | American Express

    Earn 20% back on Amazon purchases within the 6 months after you open a new a new Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express (up to $200 back in total)!

    Plus, earn $150 back after you spend $2,000 in purchase within the first 6 months from account opening.

    Other Notable Card Benefits:
    • Earn 6% Cash Back on Groceries (Up to $6,000 Per Year)
    • Earn 6% Cash Back on Streaming
    • Earn 3% Cash Back on Transit
    • Earn 3% Cash Back at U.S. Gas Stations

    Learn more about this card here.    More
    Get Deal
    25% OFF
    Sale

    25% Off New Echo + Free Gift Card with Echo Trade-in

    How it works:
    1. Answer a few questions about its condition to receive a trade-in quote. Even non-working Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers are eligible.
    2. Print a shipping label and send your Echo devices or bluetooth headphones and speakers for free
    3. An Amazon.com Gift Card equal to an appraised value of your Echo device or bluetooth headphone or speaker, plus a bonus 25% off a new qualifying Echo device will be applied to your accountMore
    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Prime Early Access Deals

    Prime members, get early access to these deals! Limited quantities available, so hurry.More
    Get Deal
    65% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 65% Off Lightening Deals

    These deals last for a few hours only and limited quantities are available. be sure to check back often!More
    Get Deal
    4 used today
    20% OFF
    Sale

    20% Off Completion Discount | Wedding Registry

    Looking to get a 20% off Amazon promo code? Save 20% off your entire order at Amazon.com with a wedding registry! You can qualify for a wedding gift promotion every two years. The 20% off promo code is valid for Amazon Prime members on just about anything sold by Amazon.com, however non-Prime members can still receive 10% off! Your one-time use promo code is valid for 90 days from the event date. Keep in mind that you can only use this offer on one order!More
    Get Deal
    50 comments
    30% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 30% Off Rentals + 10% Back On Amazon Gift Card | Avis Rent A Car

    Amazon customers, save up to 30% off base rates. Plus, get 10% back in an Amazon.com Gift Card after your rental is complete.More
    Get Deal
    Sale

    Up to 55% Amazon Bargain Finds

    Check out these great discounts on rare fins. save on anything from household essentials, apparel & more!More
    Get Deal
    2 comments
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Earn Rewards or Discounts With Amazon No-Rush Shipping

    Start getting rewards or discounts when you use Amazon's free no-rush shipping. Your order will come within 6 business days and a discount will be applied to your order or you will earn a reward once your item ships.More
    Get Deal
    2 comments
    FREE
    Sale

    Free Unlimited Photo Storage with Prime

    Prime members get unlimited full-resolution photo storage and 5 GB for videoMore
    Get Deal
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 40% Off Amazon TV & Electronics Coupons

    Click to see all Amazon coupons and promo codes of the week to use on electronics and electronic accessories! Clip any coupon you would like to use, and a 40% off discount will be added in your cart for savings up to 50%.More
    Get Deal
    43 comments
    15% OFF
    Sale

    15% Off Completion Discount & More | Baby Registry

    Perks:
    • Free Welcome Box
    • 10% completion discount on items left on your registry. Prime members receive 15% off
    • You have a full 365 days to return most items purchased from your registry.More
    Get Deal
    1 used today
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free $20 Credit When You Try In-garage Grocery Delivery

    terms & conditions apply.More
    Get Deal
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Amazon Device Deals

    Save on devices with Alexa.More
    Get Deal
    FREE SHIPPING
    Sale

    Up to 50% or More Off Bargain Bin

    Amazon is offering up to 50% or more off when you shop their bargain bin. It's your final chance to save on these already reduced items.More
    Get Deal
    1 comment
    20% OFF
    Sale

    Free 2-Day Shipping + Up to 20% Off with Amazon Mom

    Get Deal
    2 comments
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Sun-sational Picks from Small Brands

    Get Deal
    Expires 6/30/21
    Sale

    Prime Pantry Coupons, Discounts, Promo Codes

    See today's Prime Pantry coupons and promo codes from Amazon and save at least 10-20% off!More
    Get Deal
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 40% Off Certified Refurbished Amazon Devices

    From $19.99More
    Get Deal
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 40% Off Amazon Baby Coupons

    Here you can find all of Amazon's baby coupons. You can save up to 30% off diapers, night lights, baby wipes, and more!More
    Get Deal
    4 comments
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    100,000+ Free Amazon Kindle Books

    Get Deal
    1 comment
    40% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 40% Off Tik Tok Favorites

    Get Deal
    20% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 25% Off Grocery Subscribe & Save Coupons

    Get 10-25% off coupons for your grocery favorites with subscribe & save!More
    Get Deal
    5 comments
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% Off Current Books Deals

    Save up to 50% off by shopping Amazon's book deals.More
    Get Deal
    5 comments
    Sale

    5% Back On Every Purchase | Amazon Rewards Visa

    Get 5% back with every purchase at Amazon.com when you use an Amazon credit card! You also get 2% back at restaurants and 1% back on all other purchases! There is no annual fee, there are no foreign transaction fees, and it is available to qualifying Prime members.More
    Get Deal
    Sale

    Save More W/ Amazon Assistant

    The easy way to save time and money, wherever you shop! Amazon offers their Amazon Assistants Services! You Can Download The chrome Extension and Save More!

    What benefits do you get:
    • Compare prices: Look for the low-price badge and save with the 30-day price tracker
    • Order updates, Know when orders arrive
    • New deals daily, Save with deals every day
    • Comparison shopping, See Amazon's price, rating, and reviews
    • Universal Wish List, Stay organized while shoppingMore
    Get Deal

    Amazon FAQ
    What are the best Amazon coupons?
    Amazon has thousands of coupons live at any moment that are usually specific to brands or items. Check their official coupon page or the page of the product you are trying to purchase to see if there is one currently available. To redeem a coupon, simply click on a coupon and then add the item to your cart. The discount will be automatically applied when you check out.




    Looking to save even more? Check out these great sections:
  • Warehouse Bargain Bin
  • Prime Exclusive Deals & Products
  • Amazon Pantry Value Store
  • Deals Of The Day
    • What kind of special discounts are always available?
    Amazon features TONS of ways to save!
    1. Student discount
      6 Month free trail, then 50% off your membership after that
    2. 15% off with subscribe & save
    3. 20% off completion discount with wedding registry
    4. Earn digital rewards with free no-rush shipping

    Amazon does not current offer military discounts.
    Should I Get Amazon Prime?
    Yes! Yes! Yes!


    The original purpose of Amazon Prime was to provide free 2-day shipping on all orders with no minimum purchase. Without physical store locations, offering free shipping was effective in making their vast inventory conveniently available to everyone. Over time, Amazon added more perks and features to Prime giving their customers more for their money.


    • You can use Prime for free for 30 days to try out free 2-day shipping and other features during the trial period.
    • You can share your account with one other adult in your household.
    • You can select free no-rush shipping if you don't mind your order taking more than two days to ship and you'll receive free Amazon credit! It's like getting a rebate on Prime while still getting your items shipped for free.
    • You can listen to Prime music or watch Prime instant video. Anyone with Amazon Prime can also watch popular HBO shows for free including The Sopranos, The Wire, and other popular titles.



    Get 50% Off Prime Membership with an EBT Or Medicaid Card.
    What is their return policy?
    Items can be returned within 30 days of receipt of shipment in most cases. However, some products have different policies or requirements associated with them.




    Kohl's is now accepting Amazon returns!

    How to:
    1. Begin your return with Amazon’s Online Return Center
    2. Select the Kohl’s Dropoff option & Amazon will email you a QR code
    3. Bring the items you’re returning to a Kohl’s store and show the QR code on your smartphone to a Kohl’s associate
    4. They will pack, label and ship your return for free
    What perks do cardholders get?
    Frequent Amazon shoppers should definitely consider signing up for a Prime Card. You will get a $70 Amazon gift card once approved for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature card.

    Earn Rewards!
    • 5% Back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market
    • 2% Back at restaurants, gas stations, and drugstores
    • 1% Back on all other purchases
    What is the Amazon Treasure Truck?
    Amazon tracks down trending, exclusive or highly discounted products. Once you sign up for the Amazon Truck text alerts, they will send you the details of that day's limited time offer. Buy it on the spot and it will be shipped directly to your door!
    How do I get free shipping?
    Why, you become a PRIME member of course! Prime members get free 2-day shipping on everything, no minimum purchase required. Everyone else gets free shipping when they spend $25 or more.