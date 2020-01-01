Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
$5 FOR
Sale

AMC Stubs | A Year Of Premiere Is Just $5

Join or extend AMC Stubs Premiere by 1/4 for just $5+tax/year (typically $15+tax/year) and never pay online ticketing fees! Insider is FREE to join.More
Sale

2x Points for Stubs Members

Sale

Official AMC Coupons & Offers

Check out all of the official offers from AMC. Get freebies, exclusives, and save on tickets & food.More
Sale

Discounted AMC Theatres Gift Cards

Limited Quantities Available
Tip: If they are currently out of stock on AMC gift cards, purchase discounted fandango gift cards and purchase your movie tickets from fandango.comMore
Sale

Stub A-List Membership

Join AMC Stubs A-List and see up to 3 movies every week.More
FREE GIFT
Sale

AMC Stubs Membership

  • Get Free Size Upgrades on popcorn & soda
  • Get a $10 reward for every $100 you spend
  • No online ticketing fees
More
OFFER
Sale

Discount Tuesdays (AMC Stubs Member Exclusive)

Tickets are from just $6 every Tuesday for AMC Stubs members (join free).
Other Notable Offers:
  • Popcorn + 21 oz. ICEE or Fountain Drink for $5
  • Chips & Queso or Brownie Sundae for $5More
    About AMC

    Welcome to AMCEntertainment.com where you can locate a movie theater, get movie times, view movie trailers, read movie reviews, buy tickets online and get AMC gift cards.