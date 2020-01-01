Sign In
AMC Stubs | A Year Of Premiere Is Just $5
Join or extend AMC Stubs Premiere by 1/4 for just $5+tax/year (typically $15+tax/year) and never pay online ticketing fees! Insider is FREE to join.
More
Get Deal
21 used today
Sale
2x Points for Stubs Members
Get Deal
Sale
Official AMC Coupons & Offers
Check out all of the official offers from AMC. Get freebies, exclusives, and save on tickets & food.
More
Get Deal
1 used today -
3 comments
Sale
Discounted AMC Theatres Gift Cards
Limited Quantities Available
Tip: If they are currently out of stock on AMC gift cards, purchase discounted fandango gift cards and purchase your movie tickets from fandango.com
More
Get Deal
2 comments
Sale
Stub A-List Membership
Join AMC Stubs A-List and see up to 3 movies every week.
More
Get Deal
1 comment
FREE
GIFT
Sale
AMC Stubs Membership
Get Free Size Upgrades on popcorn & soda
Get a $10 reward for every $100 you spend
No online ticketing fees
More
Get Deal
1 used today -
3 comments
OFFER
Sale
Discount Tuesdays (AMC Stubs Member Exclusive)
Tickets are from just $6 every Tuesday for AMC Stubs members (
join free
).
Other Notable Offers:
Popcorn + 21 oz. ICEE or Fountain Drink for $5
Chips & Queso or Brownie Sundae for $5
More
Get Deal
2 comments
About AMC
Welcome to AMCEntertainment.com where you can locate a movie theater, get movie times, view movie trailers, read movie reviews, buy tickets online and get AMC gift cards.
