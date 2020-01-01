Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Amtrak Promo Codes

45% OFF
Sale

Up to 45% Off 6 Tickets with Share Fares

Discounts total to 45% off all tickets when you buy 6!
Fare Structure:
Passenger 1 – full price
Passenger 2 – 15% off full price
Passenger 3 – 60% off full price
Passenger 4 – 70% off full price
Passenger 5 – 70% off full price
Passenger 6 – 70% off full price

To book Share Fares, simply click here. Other terms and conditions apply.More
FREE GIFT
Sale

Free Companion Coupon + One-class Upgrade | Amtrak Rewards Mastercard

Perks:
  • 20,000 Bonus Points
    • Complimentary companion coupon
    • Complimentary one-class upgrade
    • Complimentary station lounge pass
    • A faster route to tier status
    • No point limit or expiration
    • 5% amtrak guest rewards point rebate
    • No foreign transaction fees
    More
    50% OFF
    Sale

    Up to 50% off Pre-Purchase Guaranteed Parking

    Stress-free parking at near our stations. Compare multiple options and save up to 50%. Plus, guaranteed parking by select stations nationwide. Purchase in advance or same-day & easy redemption with printout or mobile app.More
    50% OFF
    Sale

    50% Off Kids Fares everyday + infants under 2 ride free

    Save money and make memories with your kids- take them on a journey they won't soon forget. They'll enjoy the wonder and fun of the train, while you enjoy a trip without baggage fees and traffic stops.More
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    7 Days of Travel in a 21-day Period for $159 | California Rail Pass

    The Golden State of California offers lots of diverse travel opportunities from San Diego to San Francisco and from Lake Tahoe to Los Angeles. That's why Amtrak offers the California Rail Pass that gives their passengers the freedom to travel and the ability to experience it all. The California Rail Pass allows for up to 7 days of travel over a 21-day period for $159 for adults and $79.50 for children 2 - 12.More
    20% OFF
    Sale

    20% off Train Tickets & Routes w/ Early Booking

    Book your travel at least 14 days in advance aboard many routes across the country and save 20% on a regular adult fare.More
    50% OFF
    Sale

    50% Off Downeaster Tickets (Senior Discount)

    Note: Exclusions apply.More
    Expires 12/31/20
    Sale

    Multi-Ride Tickets & Unlimited Travel For 1 Month

    • Monthly Ticket: The monthly ticket is valid for unlimited travel for an entire calendar month.
    • Ten-Ride Ticket: The ten-ride ticket is valid for ten rides within a 45-day, 60-day or 180-day period depending on your origin and destination cities.
    • Six-Ride College Pass: The six-ride Downeaster College Pass (for students only with college/university ID) is valid for a 365-day period on Downeaster trains between Boston - North Station, MA and Portland, ME.More
    Sale

    Government Rail Travel Discounts

    Federal Government Business Travel Just Got Easier With a Better Deals Nationwide.More
    10% OFF
    Sale

    10% Off Senior Discount

    Amtrak travelers 62 years of age and over are eligible to receive a 10% discount on the lowest available rail fare on most Amtrak trains.More
    10% OFF
    Sale

    10% Off Lowest Available Fare | Military Discount

    Valid for military personnel with valid active-duty United States Armed Forces identification cards, active-duty US military personnel, their spouses and their dependents are eligible to receive a 10% discount on the lowest available rail fare on most Amtrak trains.More
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Join Amtrak Guest Rewards

    From the everyday rider to the every-once-in-a-while rider, Amtrak Guest Rewards members are always moving closer to free Amtrak travel. In addition to riding the train, there are a variety of ways to earn points that quickly add up to rewards like free travel, upgrades, hotel stays and more.

    Earn 500 bonus points when you travel within the first 90 days
    Plus, earn 2 points per dollar spent on Amtrak travel
    25% point bonus for all Business class travel
    50% point bonus for Acela First class

    Earn and Redeem Points with our hotel, rental car, retail and other partners Redeem for free Amtrak travel starting at just 800 points. To help get you on your way, you'll get 500 bonus points when you travel within 90 days of joining.    More
    Sale

    Rail Vacation Packages Throughout North America

    Quick getaways, independent rail journeys, legendary rail experience!
    Save $25 per booking.    More
    20% OFF
    Sale

    Group & Convention Travel Discount

    Travel in groups of 20 or more and you may be eligible to receive discounts up to as much as 20% off or a free escort ticket for each 20 paying passengers.More
    10% OFF
    Sale

    10% Off for National Association of Railroad Passengers Members

    NARP members are eligible to receive a 10% discount on the lowest available rail fare on most Amtrak trains.More
    FREE GIFT
    Sale

    Free Downloadable Amtrak System Map

    About Amtrak

    Recognized as one of the more environmentally friendly modes of transportation, Amtrak strives for a greener passenger rail with practices and tactics for improved fuel and energy efficiency.