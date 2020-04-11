Home BLACK FRIDAY Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
B2G1 Free Scarves, Hats & Gloves + Free $25 Reward Card
6h ago
Expires : 11/04/20
12  Likes 1  Comments
Victoria's Secret is offering buy 2, get 1 free scarves, hats & gloves with free shipping on orders over $100 or Angel Card Holders can use code VCSHIP50 at checkout for free shipping on $50+ orders.

Note: Get a free $25 VS 'Reward Card' with this offer. Details here.

Notable B2G1 Free Accessories Categories

Victoria's Secret outdoors Holiday Shopping holiday gifts Gifts For Her Winter Accessories Cold Weather Essentials Winter Scarves
Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
8h ago
Updated w/ free $25 'reward card' offer.
