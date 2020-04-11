Victorias Secret
B2G1
6h ago
Expires : 11/04/20
12 Likes 1 Comments
4See Deal
About this Deal
|
Victoria's Secret is offering buy 2, get 1 free scarves, hats & gloves with free shipping on orders over $100 or Angel Card Holders can use code VCSHIP50 at checkout for free shipping on $50+ orders.
Note: Get a free $25 VS 'Reward Card' with this offer. Details here.
Notable B2G1 Free Accessories Categories
🏷 Deal TagsVictoria's Secret outdoors Holiday Shopping holiday gifts Gifts For Her Winter Accessories Cold Weather Essentials Winter Scarves
What's the matter?