Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
+ Add Chrome Extension

Ann Taylor Coupons & Promo Codes

Banner to earn Bitcoin with DealsPlus Cashback
Coupon of the Day
70% OFF
Sale

Up to 70% Off + Extra 72% Off All Sale Styles

72 Hour Flash Sale! Get an extra 75% off all sale styles,- already discounted up to 70% off No promo code needed, discount applied at checkout. Free shipping on orders over $125.

Note: Exclusions may apply.More
Get Deal
Expires 4/8/21
15% OFF
Sale

Extra 15% Off Every Tuesday in April (Cardholders)

Get Deal
Expires 4/27/21
Sale

Earn Up to $20 Rewards

Loyalty Appreciation Month!

Offer Details:
  • Earn a $20 rewards when you spend $175
  • Earn a $15 rewards when you spend $125
  • Earn a $10 rewards when you spend $75


Redeemable 5/17-5/23.More
Get Deal
Expires 5/16/21
10% OFF
Code

10% Off Sitewide

Get 10% off sitewide at Ann Taylor! Just enter this code during online checkout. Valid on regular priced purchases.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
3 used today
10% OFF
Code

10% Off Your Next Purchase (Text Alerts)

You'll Get Insider Access, Like Event Invites, News On Exclusive Product Launches, and More. You'll Be Sent a Coupon Valid On Full-price Purchases.More
Get Coupon Code
3 used today
60% OFF
Sale

Official Promotions, Coupons & Special Offers

Find out how you can save money at Ann Taylor both online and in-stores. When available, you can find Ann Taylor coupon codes that can save you an extra 40% to 60% off on women's dresses, tops, jewelry and more.

Best Offers:
  • 50% off almost everything
  • Extra 40% off sale styles
  • Weekly sales on wear-to-work clothing and weekend wear

Want to get all-access to exclusive offers and more? Sign up for their email subscription and make sure to subscribe to DealsPlus to get notified for upcoming deals!

Are you a frequent shopper? Apply for an Ann Taylor Credit Card today and get 15% off of your first purchase!More
Get Deal
4 comments
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On Orders $75+

No code needed.More
Get Deal
FREE SHIPPING
Sale

Free Shipping On Orders $75+

No Code Needed.More
Get Deal
1 used today - Expires 4/6/21
80% OFF
Sale

60-80% Off Clearance | Ann Taylor Factory

Get Deal
OFFER
Sale

Earn $5 Rewards | ALL Rewards Loyalty Program

It's free to sign up and easy to get rewarded with Ann Taylor's new all rewards loyalty program! You can earn and redeem points at Ann Taylor, LOFT, Lou & Grey, LOFT Outlet, and Ann Taylor Factory.

All Rewards Loyalty Program Perks:
  • Earn 500 points for a $5 reward
  • Earn 2 points for every $1 spent
  • Choose your bonus double points days
  • Receive a free birthday gift
  • Get early access to events and sales
  • Receive exclusive offers

How Do I Receive & Redeem My Rewards Certificate?
  • You will receive your Rewards Certificate either by email or in the "All Rewards" section of My Account online.
  • Each rewards card will expire 90 days after it is issued.
  • To redeem in-stores, simply tell an Associate you have an available reward.
  • To redeem online, you must be signed into your Account and applicable rewards will display.

Offer Details:
  • There is no limit to the number of Points you can earn.
  • All of your Points information will be available within your Loyalty section of your My Account profile.
  • Points will be earned on order totals excluding taxes, shipping and handling fees, gift cards or online gift certificates and charitable donations.
  • This program is open only to United States residents, the District of Columbia and Puerto RicoMore
Get Deal
60% OFF
Sale

Up to 60% Off Final Sale Items

Shop clothing, shoes and accessories that have all been marked down to clearance prices. Plus, additional discounts are often available and vary between 30% and 60% off. If there is no extra discount available, check back soon! Get free shipping with $49 purchase.More
Get Deal
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off Full Price Purchase | Email Sign Up

Sign up for Ann Taylor email updates and get a welcome coupon for 30% off your next order of full price items! Your exclusive offer expires within 2 weeks of receiving it.

Even better, once you are on the email list, you'll be the first to know of sales, new arrivals of apparel, shoes, jewelry and more.

Offer Details:
  • Offer valid in Ann Taylor stores and online for US orders.
  • Styles and pricing for this offer may vary.
  • Exclusions apply to third party product, select suiting, cashmere, suede, leather goods, charitable initiatives, select luxewear products, and special product capsules.
  • Offer is not valid at Ann Taylor Factory stores, LOFT stores, LOFT.com, LOFT Outlet Stores, Lou & Grey Stores, and louandgrey.com.
  • No adjustments to prior purchases.
  • Not valid for cash.
  • Offer is subject to change and/or end without notice.More
Get Deal
1 comment
15% OFF
Sale

$20 Reward & More | Ann Taylor Credit Card

For new members only! Get a $20 reward when you make your first purchase + 15% off first purchase and every first Tuesday of the month.

Other Cardholder Perks:
  • Get 5 perfect rewards points for every $1 spent online and in-stores
  • Get 2 points for every $1 spent for gas & groceries
  • Get 1 point for ever $1 spent everywhere else
  • Free $5 reward for every 500 points earned
  • Earn $20 perfect rewards card for every 2,000 points earned or $400 spent
  • $15 birthday gift during your birthday month
  • Choose your bonus points days
  • Free standard shipping with $75 purchase
  • Dedicated phone line

How Do I Receive & Redeem My Rewards Certificate?
  • You will receive your Rewards Certificate either by email or in the "All Rewards" section of My Account online.
  • Each rewards card will expire 90 days after it is issued.
  • To redeem in-stores, simply tell an Associate you have an available reward.
  • To redeem online, you must be signed into your Account and applicable rewards will display.
More
Get Deal

Related Stores

421,952 subscribers
143,864 subscribers
163,684 subscribers
98,958 subscribers

Popular Stores

480,178 subscribers
423,477 subscribers
256,749 subscribers
179,536 subscribers
Ann Taylor FAQ
About Ann Taylor
Ann Taylor is committed to creating affordable designer apparel for the modern working woman. They offer a high-quality collection of beautiful apparel, handbags, shoes, and jewelry, to wedding dresses, maternity wear, silk blouses and contemporary clothing. Check out todayâ€™s 25-50% off Ann Taylor coupons and sales to get discounts on every order online or in-store.

What's the best Ann Taylor coupon?

Shoppers can often find savings of up to an extra 50% off using online promo codes. The most common discount is an extra 40% off full-priced items. Most coupons will not work on sale items. However, keep an eye out for limited time sales where all sale styles are eligible for an extra 60% off. This could save you up to 75% off original prices! Subscribe to this page if you want to be notified as soon as a sale discount becomes available!

How do I use my coupon code?

To redeem your Ann Taylor coupon code:
  • Add all item(s) to your cart.
  • In your shopping bag, copy your code and enter it into the box that says â€œpromo code.â€ Click apply and your discount will appear.
  • Note that only one coupon code can be added per order, so choose the one best suited for your particular order.

Ann Taylor offers free shipping on any order over $175 or the flat rate shipping fee is $8.95. Once in awhile, lucky shoppers can find a free shipping no minimum offer on this DealsPlus page so remember to give this page a quick scan before checking out.

What are the best Ann Taylor sales?

You can shop the official sale page with new markdowns but Ann Taylor also has a final sale section where past items are cut down even more. One of the best discounts we've seen that's valid on sale items only is their extra 40%, 50% or as high as 60% off (60% off discount comes around during their Semi-Annual sale or other special event sale) (usually requires no coupon code as prices will be reflected on the sale page). Lesser known additional savings include 15% off for students or for rewards cardholders or Ann Taylor Credit Card members.

How can I save the most money?

Like we mentioned above, Ann Taylor sales and offers are quite common! The absolute best way to save money is by stacking a coupon code on top of already low priced sale items.

ann taylor credit card
If youâ€™d like to open an Ann Taylor credit card, youâ€™ll get a one-time-use 15% off coupon that you can use both online and in stores. This is one of the few times youâ€™ll get access to Ann Taylor printable coupons. However, you can always shop in-store to find lots of items on sale, too.

To get all the latest Ann Taylor coupons, sales and exclusive offers, sign up for email newsletters to stay up-to-date! Save the most money possible on all your purchases.

Drop by Ann Taylor Loft (Ann Taylor's sister store which is sort of like their outlet store) for additional discounts where extra 40% off sales and $20 off are pretty common. First time email subscribers get a whopping $25 off $100 to use upon registration!

Up to 70% Off + Extra 72% Off All Sale Styles

No Code Required
Coupon verified!
Never miss another coupon from
Ann Taylor
Cashback 5.0% 💎
72 Hour Flash Sale! Get an extra 75% off all sale styles,- already discounted up to 70% off No promo code needed, discount applied at checkout. Free shipping on orders over $125.

Note: Exclusions may apply.
100% success (4 votes) - Expires 4/8/21
Posting anonymously as RemarkableRamen
Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
Thanks! Your feedback helps the DealsPlus community!
Why did you dislike this coupon?