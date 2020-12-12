About LOFT

Want trendy clothes that are ideal for both work and play? Loft offers a variety of high-quality womenâ€™s clothes, accessories, and shoes at affordable price points. Whether youâ€™re searching for nice slacks or a cute dress, Loft frequently provides customers with tons of sale options and discounts throughout the year. You can even take advantage of Loft promo codes and printables to save on your purchase (which can net you total savings of up to 75% off!).



What are the best Loft coupons? The best offers can often combine sale prices with promo codes for up to $25 off your order or free shipping. So, donâ€™t forget to head to the sale section to find amazing deals to choose from before you checkout.



What are the best sales? If you want to give your wardrobe a revamp, Loft is the perfect place to head. New sales roll out every few days, and sometimes new promo codes are available for specific shopping categories like dresses, jackets and outerwear, jewelry, pants, and more. Even when no promo codes are available, they often discount all sale styles by an extra 40% off, 50% off, or 60% off.



Not sure what to buy? Loft apparel covers all sizes, including petite, tall, and maternity options. They even have their own fashion line called Lou & Grey that has everything from dress jackets and beautiful dresses to skirts and jeans. You can also complete any outfit with their selection of shoes (like sandals or sneakers) or accessories, including jewelry, scarves, sunglasses, and hats. So, take the time to bring some spark to your wardrobe with the fashionable styles of Loft! And don't forget to stack a coupon on top of these discounted prices.



How else can I save money? There are plenty of shopping perks when you hit up the Loft site. By signing up for their free email newsletter, youâ€™ll become a Loft Insider - which automatically gives you a 25% off coupon to use on your next order. By signing up, youâ€™ll also receive frequent notifications about special sales, new items, exclusive promo codes and printables, and other exciting ways to save money at Loft.



If youâ€™re a teacher, Loft also provides an amazing program where you get 15% off everyday just by enrolling for free - no code needed. There are even teacher appreciation nights that offer further discounts on clothing, shoes and more!



Not a teacher? There are plenty of other fantastic perks when you sign up for a Loft or Ann Taylor Loft credit card. Then, every time you shop with your card, youâ€™ll earn 5 points for every dollar you spend. Once you reach 2,000 points, youâ€™ll get a $20 gift card which can be used like cash. Youâ€™ll even get a special gift on your birthday, as well as more exclusive offers and freebies.



How to get free shipping Loft also has a great free shipping offer if you spend over $125 on the site. Just add enough items to meet this threshold - no coupon is needed. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95 flat for anything under this amount. They also provide shoppers with 3-Day Air or Next-Day Air for additional fees.



Loft's return policy Loft's return/exchange policy is really customer-friendly. If youâ€™re unhappy with your Loft purchase for any reason, you can send back items within 45 days for a full refund or exchange. You even have the convenient option of returning online orders to Loft stores.