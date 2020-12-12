Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Coupon of the Day
70% OFF
Code

70% Off 1 Item + Extra 55% Off Everything Else

Get 70% off one full-price item, plus an extra 55% off everything else, including sale! Just enter this code during online checkout.

Note: Exclusions apply.More
Get Coupon Code
3 used today - Expires 12/12/20
20% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

Extra 20% Off Clearance | LOFT Outlet

Get Coupon Code
Expires 12/14/20
70% OFF
Code
Coupon verified!

60-70% Off Sitewide + Extra $10 Off $75 | LOFT Outlet

Get Coupon Code
Expires 12/14/20
FREE SHIPPING
Sale
Coupon verified!

Free Shipping On Every Order | LOFT Outlet

Get Deal
Expires 12/14/20
15% OFF
Sale

Extra 15% Off First Purchase | ALL Rewards Card

If you shop at LOFT often, we recommend applying for an ALL Rewards Credit Card credit card and all cardholders will qualify for an extra 15% off every first Tuesday of the month. In addition to the monthly discount (valid on clearance/sale offers), you'll also get:
  • Extra 15% off welcome offer
  • $20 reward card for every 2,000 points earned
  • $15 birthday bonus
  • Double reward points event days
  • Free shipping on $75
  • Earn Rewards Points:
    • 5 points for every $1 spent at LOFT or any other store from thrie famil of brands
    • 2 points per $1 spent on gas or groceries
    • 1 point per $1 spent anywhere else

  • Plus, receive a $20 reward when you make your first purchase outside of ANN INC (in the first 60 days after you
    Open your card)
More
Get Deal
Sale

Current Offers & Coupons from The LOFT

Looking to save on your next purchase on LOFT.com? Look no further than this page - all of their current special offers, coupons and promotions are here, just for you. Be sure to checkout their sale section too!More
Get Deal
Sale

Holiday Shipping Cutoff Is 12/14

Get Deal
Expires 12/14/20
In-Store

15% Off Teacher Discount

Show your valid teacher ID in stores to receive 15% off! Plus sign up on the page linked to through this coupon and find out about exclusive teacher-only perks.

Plus, teachers get 10% off at LOFT outlets.More
View Offer
1 comment
30% OFF
Sale

30% Off Full Price Purchase | Email Sign Up

Sign up for the LOFT email newsletter and get an exclusive introductory coupon for 30% off a purchase of regular priced items. Your coupon code will arrive shortly upon email sign up. Coupon may also include free shipping on your order!More
Get Deal
2 comments
15% OFF
Sale

Get 10-15% Off Your Purchase

At The LOFT & LOFT Outlet, if you leave items in your online cart and exit your browser, later that day they may email you a coupon for 10 or 15% off your purchase! Once you receive the email click through the link they send and the code should be at the top of the landing page. Neat trick!More
Get Deal
70% OFF
Sale

40-70% Off LOFT Final Sale Items

Wanna shop LOFT apparel and accessories at outlet prices? Visit their final sale page! All items here are discounted 40-70% off with extra promo code discounts available nearly every week. Subscribe to this very DealsPlus page and we will notify you whenever they become available!

Be sure to check out other items on sale, they won't be discounted as high as ones in the Final Sale section, but you'll still be able to find some good deals!More
Get Deal
FREE GIFT
Sale

Earn Rewards + Birthday Gift | ALL Rewards

Join ALL REWARDS, the ANN INC loyalty program. Free to sign up, easy to get rewarded, you can earn across the entire family of brands,

Perks:
  • Earn & redeem points at any of the ANN INCE brands
    • 2 points per every dollar spent
  • Bonus double points days (Choose 2 days per year)
  • Birthday Gift
  • Early Access to events & sales
  • Exclusive Offers
More
Get Deal
80% OFF
Sale

Up to 80% Off in The LOFT Online Outlet

Check out the online version of the LOFT Outlet! Here you can find your favorite items for up to 80% off. Don't forget to find the best discounts in the clearance section or $9.99 and Under.More
Get Deal

About LOFT

Want trendy clothes that are ideal for both work and play? Loft offers a variety of high-quality womenâ€™s clothes, accessories, and shoes at affordable price points. Whether youâ€™re searching for nice slacks or a cute dress, Loft frequently provides customers with tons of sale options and discounts throughout the year. You can even take advantage of Loft promo codes and printables to save on your purchase (which can net you total savings of up to 75% off!).

What are the best Loft coupons?

The best offers can often combine sale prices with promo codes for up to $25 off your order or free shipping. So, donâ€™t forget to head to the sale section to find amazing deals to choose from before you checkout.

What are the best sales?

If you want to give your wardrobe a revamp, Loft is the perfect place to head. New sales roll out every few days, and sometimes new promo codes are available for specific shopping categories like dresses, jackets and outerwear, jewelry, pants, and more. Even when no promo codes are available, they often discount all sale styles by an extra 40% off, 50% off, or 60% off.

Not sure what to buy? Loft apparel covers all sizes, including petite, tall, and maternity options. They even have their own fashion line called Lou & Grey that has everything from dress jackets and beautiful dresses to skirts and jeans. You can also complete any outfit with their selection of shoes (like sandals or sneakers) or accessories, including jewelry, scarves, sunglasses, and hats. So, take the time to bring some spark to your wardrobe with the fashionable styles of Loft! And don't forget to stack a coupon on top of these discounted prices.

How else can I save money?

There are plenty of shopping perks when you hit up the Loft site. By signing up for their free email newsletter, youâ€™ll become a Loft Insider - which automatically gives you a 25% off coupon to use on your next order. By signing up, youâ€™ll also receive frequent notifications about special sales, new items, exclusive promo codes and printables, and other exciting ways to save money at Loft.

If youâ€™re a teacher, Loft also provides an amazing program where you get 15% off everyday just by enrolling for free - no code needed. There are even teacher appreciation nights that offer further discounts on clothing, shoes and more!

Not a teacher? There are plenty of other fantastic perks when you sign up for a Loft or Ann Taylor Loft credit card. Then, every time you shop with your card, youâ€™ll earn 5 points for every dollar you spend. Once you reach 2,000 points, youâ€™ll get a $20 gift card which can be used like cash. Youâ€™ll even get a special gift on your birthday, as well as more exclusive offers and freebies.

How to get free shipping

Loft also has a great free shipping offer if you spend over $125 on the site. Just add enough items to meet this threshold - no coupon is needed. Otherwise, shipping is $8.95 flat for anything under this amount. They also provide shoppers with 3-Day Air or Next-Day Air for additional fees.

Loft's return policy

Loft's return/exchange policy is really customer-friendly. If youâ€™re unhappy with your Loft purchase for any reason, you can send back items within 45 days for a full refund or exchange. You even have the convenient option of returning online orders to Loft stores.