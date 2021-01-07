If you shop at LOFT often, we recommend applying for an ALL Rewards Credit Card credit card and all cardholders will qualify for an extra 15% off every first Tuesday of the month. In addition to the monthly discount (valid on clearance/sale offers), you'll also get:
Extra 15% off welcome offer
$20 reward card for every 2,000 points earned
$15 birthday bonus
Double reward points event days
Free shipping on $75
Earn Rewards Points:
5 points for every $1 spent at LOFT or any other store from thrie famil of brands
2 points per $1 spent on gas or groceries
1 point per $1 spent anywhere else
Plus, receive a $20 reward when you make your first purchase outside of ANN INC (in the first 60 days after you Open your card)
Wanna shop LOFT apparel and accessories at outlet prices? Visit their final sale page! All items here are discounted 40-70% off with extra promo code discounts available nearly every week. Subscribe to this very DealsPlus page and we will notify you whenever they become available!
Hands down, the best LOFT coupons for up to an extra 80% off already reduced sale styles, but there are rare. Frequently, however, they will offer up to an extra 40% off sitewide and up to an extra 60% off sale. Sometime, they will even offer free shipping with these coupons.
What kind of special discounts are always available?
Extra 10% off entire purchase with mobile alert or email sign up
15% Off Teacher Discount
10% Off Teacher Discount at LOFT Outlets
At this time, LOFT does not offer student military or refer a friend discounts.
How do I get free shipping?
The free shipping threshold toggles back and forth from $75 to $125. Sometimes they have limited time offers for free shipping on every order!
What is their return policy?
LOFT accepts returns accompanied by an original receipt within 30-days of the purchase. They will not accept online purchase returns at Ann Taylor, LOFT Outlet or Ann Taylor Factory store locations.
Do they offer in-store pickup?
Curbside pickup is now available at select stores.