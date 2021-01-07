Home Coupons Stores Cashback
Coupon of the Day
50% OFF
Extra 50% Off Sale + 30% Off Full-price

The July 4th Sale! Save an extra 50% off sale items, plus get 30% off regular price items when you enter this code during online checkout.

Exclusions may apply
Expires 7/1/21
50% OFF
Coupon verified!

50% Off Summer FavesㅣLOFT Outlet

Expires 6/29/21
20% OFF
Coupon verified!

Extra 20% Off Entire Purchase | Loft Outlet

1 comment - Expires 6/29/21
25% OFF
Coupon verified!

Extra 25% Off All ClearanceㅣLOFT Outlet

New markdowns added!
Expires 7/3/21
15% OFF
Coupon verified!

Extra 15% Off First Purchase | ALL Rewards Card

If you shop at LOFT often, we recommend applying for an ALL Rewards Credit Card credit card and all cardholders will qualify for an extra 15% off every first Tuesday of the month. In addition to the monthly discount (valid on clearance/sale offers), you'll also get:
  • Extra 15% off welcome offer
  • $20 reward card for every 2,000 points earned
  • $15 birthday bonus
  • Double reward points event days
  • Free shipping on $75
  • Earn Rewards Points:
    • 5 points for every $1 spent at LOFT or any other store from thrie famil of brands
    • 2 points per $1 spent on gas or groceries
    • 1 point per $1 spent anywhere else
  • Plus, receive a $20 reward when you make your first purchase outside of ANN INC (in the first 60 days after you Open your card)
Coupon verified!

Current Offers & Coupons from The LOFT

Looking to save on your next purchase on LOFT.com? Look no further than this page - all of their current special offers, coupons and promotions are here, just for you. Be sure to checkout their sale section too!More
70% OFF
Coupon verified!

40-70% Off LOFT Final Sale Items

Wanna shop LOFT apparel and accessories at outlet prices? Visit their final sale page! All items here are discounted 40-70% off with extra promo code discounts available nearly every week. Subscribe to this very DealsPlus page and we will notify you whenever they become available!

Be sure to check out other items on sale, they won't be discounted as high as ones in the Final Sale section, but you'll still be able to find some good deals!More
10% OFF
Extra 10% Off Entire Purchase | Text Sign Up

Messages & data rates apply. Recurring automated marketing messages sent number provided at opt-in. Text STOP to opt-out.
Consent not required for any purchaseMore
1 comment
FREE GIFT
Coupon verified!

Earn Rewards + Birthday Gift | ALL Rewards

Join ALL REWARDS, the ANN INC loyalty program. Free to sign up, easy to get rewarded, you can earn across the entire family of brands,

Perks:
  • Earn & redeem points at any of the ANN INCE brands
    • 2 points per every dollar spent
  • Bonus double points days (Choose 2 days per year)
  • Birthday Gift
  • Early Access to events & sales
  • Exclusive Offers
80% OFF
Coupon verified!

Up to 80% Off in The LOFT Online Outlet

Check out the online version of the LOFT Outlet! Here you can find your favorite items for up to 80% off. Don't forget to find the best discounts in the clearance section or $9.99 and Under.More
15% Off Teacher Discount

Show your valid teacher ID in stores to receive 15% off! Plus sign up on the page linked to through this coupon and find out about exclusive teacher-only perks.

Plus, teachers get 10% off at LOFT outlets.More
1 comment
FREE SHIPPING
Coupon verified!

Free Shipping On $99+

Free Shipping on $75+ㅣLoft OutletMore
LOFT FAQ
What are the best coupons?
Hands down, the best LOFT coupons for up to an extra 80% off already reduced sale styles, but there are rare. Frequently, however, they will offer up to an extra 40% off sitewide and up to an extra 60% off sale. Sometime, they will even offer free shipping with these coupons.
What kind of special discounts are always available?
  • Extra 10% off entire purchase with mobile alert or email sign up
  • 15% Off Teacher Discount
  • 10% Off Teacher Discount at LOFT Outlets


At this time, LOFT does not offer student military or refer a friend discounts.
How do I get free shipping?
The free shipping threshold toggles back and forth from $75 to $125. Sometimes they have limited time offers for free shipping on every order!
What is their return policy?
LOFT accepts returns accompanied by an original receipt within 30-days of the purchase. They will not accept online purchase returns at Ann Taylor, LOFT Outlet or Ann Taylor Factory store locations.
What perks do cardholders get?
  • Extra 15% off your first qualifying purchase
  • 5 points per $1 spent
  • 15% off First Tuesday of every month
  • A Birthday Gift
  • Bonus Double Points Days
What perks do rewards members get?
  • Earn & redeem points at any of their brands
  • Bonus double points days: Choose two days per year
  • A Birthday Gift
  • Early access to events & sales
  • Exclusive offers
Do they offer in-store pickup?
Curbside pickup is now available at select stores.