32 Degrees has this Women's Shield Tech Heavy Down Puffer Jacket in 3 colors for only $36.99! Shipping is free on this item.



Product Details:

Shell/Lining: 100% Polyester



Semi-Fitted



Down Fill Power 650+



Length 33 1/4" (Size S)



YKK Front Zipper with Snaps



Side Pockets (No Inside Pockets)



Water Resistant Fabric (Light Rain)



Elastic Cuffs



Received 4.8 stars out of 95+ reviews