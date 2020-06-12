Home Deals Coupons Stores Categories Forums Blog Money Makers Cashback
Kohl's

Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 Multipurpose Trimmer
$13.49 $29.99
23h ago
Expires : 12/09/20
Kohl's has this Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 Multipurpose Trimmer for only $13.49 when you apply code FAMILYSAVE (extra 25% off) at checkout! Shipping is free on $75+.

Product Details:
  • Tempered steel cutting blades self-sharpen and won't rust
  • Multiple gaurds to trim face and head
  • Impact-resistant cutting guards and a steel reinforced motor for superior performance
  • Unique cutting guards are reinforced with ultra-strong fiberglass to prevent bending and buckling, ensuring an even trim every time
  • Includes:
    • Multigroom 3000
    • Full-metal trimmer blade
    • Full-metal detailer blade
    • Nose and ear hair trimmer
    • 3 hair trimming guards
    • 3 beard trimming guards
    • Stubble guard
    • Storage bag
    • Cleaning brush
  • Received 4.1 stars out of 150+ reviews

💬 1  Comments

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
newguy
newguy (L5)
1 day ago
Now $13.49
