|
Kohl's has this Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 Multipurpose Trimmer for only $13.49 when you apply code FAMILYSAVE (extra 25% off) at checkout! Shipping is free on $75+.
Product Details:
- Tempered steel cutting blades self-sharpen and won't rust
- Multiple gaurds to trim face and head
- Impact-resistant cutting guards and a steel reinforced motor for superior performance
- Unique cutting guards are reinforced with ultra-strong fiberglass to prevent bending and buckling, ensuring an even trim every time
- Includes:
- Multigroom 3000
- Full-metal trimmer blade
- Full-metal detailer blade
- Nose and ear hair trimmer
- 3 hair trimming guards
- 3 beard trimming guards
- Stubble guard
- Storage bag
- Cleaning brush
- Received 4.1 stars out of 150+ reviews