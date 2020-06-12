Kohl's has this Philips Norelco Multigroom 3000 Multipurpose Trimmer for only $13.49 when you apply code FAMILYSAVE (extra 25% off) at checkout! Shipping is free on $75+.



Product Details:

Tempered steel cutting blades self-sharpen and won't rust



Multiple gaurds to trim face and head



Impact-resistant cutting guards and a steel reinforced motor for superior performance



Unique cutting guards are reinforced with ultra-strong fiberglass to prevent bending and buckling, ensuring an even trim every time



Includes:

Multigroom 3000

Full-metal trimmer blade

Full-metal detailer blade

Nose and ear hair trimmer

3 hair trimming guards

3 beard trimming guards

Stubble guard

Storage bag

Cleaning brush

Received 4.1 stars out of 150+ reviews