Victorias Secret

2 for $39 PINK Sports Bras + Free $20 Reward
$19 ea. $27 ea.
8h ago
Expires : 02/02/21
Victoria's Secret is offering 2 for $39 PINK Ultimate Lightly Lined Sports Bras ($18.50 each) in multiple colors with free shipping on orders over $100. Or, Angel Card Holders use code VCSHIP50 for free shipping on $50.

Plus, get a $20 Off Spring Reward Card for free with any $20 purchase (redeemable from 2/24 to 3/9).

Bra Details:
  • Lightly lined
  • Wireless
  • V-neckline with thin adjustable straps
  • Pull-on style

Thanks! Worked! 👍 🙏 🤩 💕 🥳 🔥 😍
stewartcherek
stewartcherek (L3)
35m ago
💕 💕
YesBoss
YesBoss (L5)
8h ago
👍
EzzyLovesToSave
EzzyLovesToSave (L5)
8h ago
Not a dupe of expired deal: https://www.dealsplus.com/Women_deals/p_ultimate-lightly-lined-sports-bra-pink-pink1
Thanks, DP staff.
