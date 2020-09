Rockport has offer 2 For $89 Style Purpose Wingtip(was $130.00) with the code GREATDEAL at checkout. Free shipping on orders $85+.



Product Details :

truTech lends lightweight shock absorption Padded tongue offers cushioning and added comfort



Padded collar reduces irritation



Adjustable lace closure allows for personal comfort and fit preferences



Removable EVA footbed provides lightweight impact absorption cushioning



EVA heel cup gives extra support and cushioning and a secure fit



Wood grain finish TPR outsole adds to the contemporary style