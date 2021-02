Costco has this 2-Pk 32 Degrees Ladies' Long Sleeve Bodysuit (2 Options) for just $12.99 with free shipping!



Product Details:

Black pack contains (1) black and (1) purple bodysuit



Gray pack contains (1) heather charcoal and (1) navy bodysuit



Scoop neckline



4-way stretch fabric



Full coverage bottom



Snap gusset



Soft comfort



Super soft hand feel



Received 4.7 stars out of 235+ reviews!