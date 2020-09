Target is offering 2-Pack Cat & Jack Kids' Cloth Face Masks (8 Colors) for $3.20 when you apply this 20% off kids apparel Circle offer with free shipping on orders over $35.



Product Details:

Face masks provides comfortable coverage of nose and mouth



Made of 100% cotton for a soft, washable construction



One size fits most kids ages 3+



Secures with two ear loops for easy on and off



The mask has two layers and a pocket for a filter (filter not included)



The mask has a plastic nose wire